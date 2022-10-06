TORONTO - An Ottawa woman who was sexually assaulted by Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard nearly six years ago says she was "never the same" after that day.
In an emotional address to a Toronto courtroom this morning, the woman said the November 2016 incident robbed her of her confidence, her dreams and aspirations, and kept her from living her 20s like most other people do.
Instead, she said she cried herself to sleep and prayed not to wake up the next day – something she said still happens six years later.
The woman spoke on the first day of Hoggard's sentencing hearing. The Crown says it will seek a sentence of six to seven years.
The singer was found guilty earlier this year of sexual assault causing bodily harm in the incident, which took place in a Toronto hotel room.
But jurors found him not guilty of the same offence against a teenage fan. Neither woman can be identified under a publication ban.
Hoggard, 38, had pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm – one related to each complainant – and one count of sexual interference, a charge that refers to the sexual touching of someone under 16.
During the trial, Crown prosecutors alleged Hoggard repeatedly and violently raped the two complainants in separate incidents in the fall of 2016. They also alleged he groped the teen after a Hedley concert in April 2016, when she was 15.
The defence argued that the groping never happened, and that Hoggard had consensual sex with each of the complainants.
The Ottawa woman has also launched a lawsuit against Hoggard, in which she makes many of the same allegations as in the criminal case.
In a statement of claim filed earlier this week, the woman alleges that as a result of the singer's actions, she experienced physical, mental and emotional pain and suffering "which will continue forever."
She also alleges she was required to undergo medical treatment and suffered economic losses, including out-of-pocket expenses and loss of income.
Hoggard's criminal lawyer referred to the lawsuit during the sentencing hearing Friday, noting he has not yet been served with the document.
A statement of defence has not yet been filed.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 6, 2022.
