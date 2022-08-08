Writer, editor and literary critic Stan Dragland, who helped create one of Canada's few poetry-only publishers, has died.
Dragland co-founded Ontario-based Brick Books in 1975, and served as founding editor of the literary magazine Brick.
Brick Books publisher Alayna Munce says Dragland died on Aug. 2 of sudden cardiac arrest in Trinity, N.L. He was 79.
Born in Alberta, Dragland penned a number of works that often blurred the lines between poetry, fiction, non-fiction and literary criticism, including the 1979 novel, "Peckertracks: a Chronicle" and the 2005 book of prose poems, "Stormy Weather: Foursomes."
He also worked with some of Canada's top wordsmiths as the poetry editor at McClelland & Stewart in the mid-1990s, and taught at institutions including Western University and the Banff Centre.
Munce remembered Dragland as an "editor extraordinaire" and magnanimous mentor whose love of Canadian letters extended well beyond the page.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2022.
