Just in time for summer, pop duo the Lockyer Boys are back with a brand new single and video 'LATKD' out today on all digital streaming platforms. Watch video here.
Written virtually during the COVID pandemic with Grammy-nominated producer Jeff Dawson and Alan Poettcker from These Kids Wear Crowns, 'LATKD' is a catchy and uplifting pop gem about being present and living in the moment, and trying to experience genuine happiness.
“Will and I try to make people happy with our music,” says Charlie Lockyer. “Teenagers and maybe even young adults are often ‘happy being sad’. Why can’t we be happy being happy? That’s the message of ‘LATKD.’"
Lockyer Boys (Will and Charlie Lockyer) are brothers born and raised in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The duo made their first steps as a cover band, quickly gaining recognition for great harmonies and multi-instrumental talent.
Entertaining crowds with stage presence far beyond their years made them an immediate showstopper as the opening act at many festivals and concerts. They have played alongside countless accomplished artists such as Juno-Award winning Eagle & Hawk, Coney Hatch, Chase The Bear, and more.
Lockyer Boys are currently completing their debut album, which features their poignant songwriting and songs co-written with Jeff Dawson, Shawn Hook, Scott Helman, Daniel Powter, Brian Howes, Alan Poettcker, and Akylla.
‘LATKD’ is available now on Spotify, Apple Music/iTunes, and other digital retailers and streaming services worldwide. For more info, please visit lockyerboys.com.
