Cambrian Players production of Four Weddings And An Elvis by Nancy Frick (presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc.) opened to a full house last Wednesday night in their new theatre at 818 Spring St.
The audience delighted in meeting a myriad of lovestuck characters as well as some who had other motives for being in the Las Vegas Wedding Chapel. This comedy is fast paced yet has its tender moments, all interspersed with the magic of the king.
This is the final week for the production, which has shows at 7:30 p.m. from Wednesday through Saturday.
Tickets are available at the door, which opens open at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are at Calico, Fireweed and online through cambrianplayers.com.
