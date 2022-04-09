A SIXTH wave of COVID isn’t the only force currently rocking Ontario. Canadian hardcore heavyweight darlings Cancer Bats are flying high to a city near you. They’ve formed quite the history with Thunder Bay over the years and have been making the Highway 11/17 trek since 2006.
After 16 years of touring, vocalist Liam Cormier calls ripping across the country, “a great way to see all your friends and check in on everyone.”
Live entertainment is looking a little bit different these days. Having tested the waters of what touring presently feels like with recent sold out shows in Toronto, Kingston, London and Ottawa, Cormier understands Cancer Bats will be rolling with whatever safety measures each venue chooses to enforce. “We’re guests in these bars. City by city it’s a different vibe. We’ll be cautious.”
While Cancer Bats have individually combated COVID, Cormier explains that moving forward, the band is more confident hitting the highway for these 27 tour dates. Other shows on the tour boast openers Comeback Kid, Misery Signals, A Wilhelm Scream and Anti-Queens. He says, “everyone is excited, the shows are selling out and fans are ready to let loose. People are stoked.”
Right off the bat, CB will buckle up then buckle down, bringing their raw, sweaty and raucous live show to Black Pirates Pub on April 13 with Winnipeg stoner doom band Vaginal Witchcraft.
The local show takes place just two days before the release of their seventh studio album, Psychic Jailbreak via their own label Bat Skull Records in partnership with New Damage Records in Canada.
Two sold out dates follow, including a record release show in drummer Mike Peter’s hometown of Winnipeg.
This is the first album to be written and recorded by the current lineup of Cormier (lead vocals), Jaye Schwarzer (bass and guitar), and Peters (drums), following the departure of co-founding member and guitarist Scott Middleton.
Of the recording experience as a three-piece, Cormier says the band has evolved. He explains, “this was a shift in terms of Cancer Bats, in a bigger sense. People were taking time to think outside of the normal grind. Things slowed down and reflection happened . . . in our band, in this world, in this universe.”
While spread between the provinces of Nova Scotia (Cormier), Manitoba (Peters) and Ontario (Schwarzer), some might view this as a logistical nightmare; but not these Bats. Cancer Bats passion for their craft prevails, and Psychic Jailbreak is proof.
Their formula of self-management on their own indie record label breeds accomplishment. Cormier wants to crush the music industry momentum rumour about quick turn-over rate of tunes. “I learned that the idea of if you don’t put out a record people will forget you, is false. Your fans aren’t going anywhere. People will still be excited to hear from your band when you’re able.”
If you’re a fan who can’t catch a show, but you also enjoy a cup of Joe, head online and score yourself one of a 100 limited run bags of the Pressure Mind Coffee blend. A launch from Anchored Coffee Roasters in Dartmouth, N.S.
Uniting a healthy dose of hardcore, metalcore, southern rock and sludge metal, Cancer Bats have concocted a sound all their own, with an interactive and explosive live show to match.
As a well-oiled machine, on album number seven, even Cormier is impressed with the bands track record and stamina (a success in itself), “Hardcore bands break up after two albums. You say what you need to say and break up. Metal bands keep it going,” he says with a laugh.
Cormier and crew are looking forward to jumping in the van and doing what they love. “We’re stoked to be hitting the road again with such good friends. It’ll be really fun to head back out. We like playing Thunder Bay because shows are so rad. There’s such an awesome community for heavy music.”
Thunder Bay artist Nick Sherman had previously played guitar on several Cancer Bats shows, including the YouTube offering You’ll Never Break Us: Live from Winnipeg. On this tour, CB will be joined by guitarist Stevis Harrison (Fever 333/ex-The Chariot.)
Cancer Bats play Black Pirates Pub on April 13 with Vagina Witchcraft.
------
Angie Valente is a freelance journalist based in Thunder Bay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.