The magic returns; the strains of our music will once more ring forth. Consortium Aurora Borealis is back in action after the silence imposed on so many arts organizations by COVID-19.
As artistic director and founder, it gives me great pleasure to reveal our exciting plans for our 43rd concert season. We are overjoyed to be able to present you with magnificent music-making again, hoping that you are ready to welcome us back into your lives.
I have taken particular joy in crafting seven great concert programs for you, performed by fabulous musicians. Ours will be a hybrid season, commencing cautiously with four virtual concerts, professionally videotaped, which will bring our music directly into the comfort of your homes, then moving carefully to live performances in the new year, with safety measures in place.
We can’t wait to see you again and hope you’ll choose to join us in what promises to be a most rewarding and uplifting season.
Our season’s offerings are marked by great variety. Our opening concert Rhapsodic Romanticism debuts virtually on Saturday, Sept. 25, featuring two of our finest local musicians.
Evgeny Chugunov performs two impassioned heart-on-sleeve Brahms rhapsodies and five charming vignettes from Tchaikovsky’s The Seasons (August to December).
Lakehead University Department of Music’s nine-foot Steinway concert grand is perfect for the repertoire and lends a very noble sound.
Associate professor Chugunov is a sensitive artist and a critically acclaimed concert pianist. He expresses a rare musicality, charming his audiences around the world.
TBSO cellist Peter Cosbey joins him in soulful music by Bloch (Scenes from Jewish Life) and Russian composer Arensky.
In selecting the Bloch solos, I had in mind that they well reflected the mood which prevailed during the pandemic, being rather introspective and sorrowful.
A lively Hungarian Dance by Brahms, arranged for cello and piano, provides a rousing finale. Cosbey has become a regular, valued performer with Consortium, where he continues to enthrall audiences with his virtuosity, rich tone and expressive style.
Together, these artists have created a memorable and magical concert. Please join them virtually, as they pour their whole soul into their performance.
On Oct. 16, it’s Mozart’s melodiously charming Kegelstatt Trio, selections from Bruch’s warmly lyrical Eight Pieces, Op. 83 and an arrangement of a Piazzolla Tango by our own Patrick Horn, making up the enticing program of chamber music for the unusual combination of clarinet, viola and piano. Performing are E-Chen Hsu, Patrick Horn and Mariko Kamachi Cosbey.
Enter into the gracious atmosphere of Vienna on Nov. 13 as Horn, Katie Stevens, and Peter Cosbey delight us with a Schubert String Trio from 1816, composed the same year on which the reconstruction of Fort William Historical Park is based.
I am thrilled to announce that this concert will be videotaped in the splendid Great Hall of the Fort, transporting us into the very period of the music. We also offer you a virtual performance of Beethoven’s String Trio Opus 3 from 1794, which would have been in musicians’ repertoire in 1816.
We could not fail to include a concert from our favourite period of music, and so we’re delighted to present Baroque Bliss on Dec. 7, with 18th-century violin duos by Vivaldi, Leclair and Telemann.
Stevens (TBSO’s assistant concertmaster) returns and we welcome the TBSO’s new principal second violinist, who will join her.
As a special treat, Peter Cosbey will perform a Bach unaccompanied Cello Suite.
UPCOMING
Next month I’ll introduce our live concerts, but to entice you, I reveal that violinist Jeremy Bell will return twice. Our music lives on.
Elizabeth Ganiatsos is artistic director for Consortium Aurora Borealis.
TICKET INFORMATION
Tickets for our first virtual concert are now on sale. Purchase your tickets at www.consortiumab.org/tickets.
Live-streamed at 7 p.m. on launch date, but available for unlimited viewing for at least two weeks. A new feature is ordering a digital concert series pass for $60 for all four virtual concerts.
Payment for individual concerts or the digital pass can be made with all major credit cards, debit, PayPal or cheques. As a bonus for our virtual concert audience, we are pleased to offer an attendance door prize for each concert.
You can also visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ConsortiumAuroraBorealis.
