Penderecki String Quartet
Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 8 p.m.; Trinity United Church, 30 S. Algoma St. Thunder Bay
$20 ($10 students), in-person and live-streamed (Concert Sponsor: TD Wealth: Saverio Veltri)
CONSORTIUM Aurora Borealis joyously welcomes you to our much-anticipated, very first live, in-person concert since the start of the pandemic. We’re thrilled to present the distinguished Penderecki String Quartet, with their “remarkable technical excellence and emotional sweep.”
Performing music by Haydn, Mozetich and Dvorak, with livestreaming of the concert offered as well. Violinists Jeremy Bell and Jerzy Kaplanek, violist Christine Vlajk, and cellist Katie Schlaikjer will delight with insightful renditions of key works of the string quartet repertoire, stretching over 220 years (1772 to 1992), and representing classic, romantic, and present-day periods.
Consortium, now in its 43rd year, has engaged an outstanding guest ensemble or visiting artist annually since 2005. Our present concert is of special significance; the Penderecki String Quartet was the first such group we invited. This marks their fourth Consortium appearance.
Joseph Haydn, regarded as the ‘inventor’ of the string quartet genre, is represented by the fifth quartet in his ground-breaking set of six Opus 20 Sun quartets, so-called after the sun image on the cover when first published.
Antonin Dvorak’s good-natured last string quartet, Op. 105 in A-flat major, was begun in New York City in 1895, while working as director of the National Conservatory of Music, but was completed after his happy return home to Prague following his successful trip to America. Zesty moments of Czech folk music and dance abound.
Bell exclaims: “Our reverence for Haydn is deep; we love finding his subtleties of phrasing and nuance. The conversational aspect of his music is where it gets really fun and involves acute listening and yielding to your colleagues. It’s like a musical game that we get to play in the moment.
Consortium steps outside our usual confines to introduce a stunningly-gorgeous work by a “living composer,” a Canadian who is regarded with the utmost esteem. Bell declares: “To be able to bring our friend Marjan Mozetich’s Lament in a Trampled Garden forward to audiences is a big honour. It is a work the Penderecki String Quartet has performed all over the world to great reception, and their recording of Lamentwon the 2010 JUNO award for Classical Composition of the Year.”
The Kingston Whig-Standard has called Mozetich “one of the most important composers of our time.” His website proclaims him to be Canada’s most broadcast classical composer. His music is lyrical, accessible, widely performed, and enthusiastically received. Born of Slovenian parents in Gorizia, Italy, he arrived in Canada in 1952. He credits CBC Radio for introducing him to classical music.
His “compellingly beautiful music has found favour with outstanding artists, critics and audiences around the world. His aim is to write music that expresses beauty, sensuousness and emotion — things that give him and his audiences pleasure.” He often bestows evocative, imaginative titles: Affairs of the Heart; The Passion of Angels; A Dance toward Heaven; Steps to Ecstasy. Three of his works were nominated for Juno awards (Lament won).
Mozetich has composed for theatre, film, and several major contemporary dance companies have performed his works. His output includes symphonic, chamber, and solo pieces, which enjoy wide audience appeal, and have even been heard in the skies, as part of Canadian Airlines’ in-flight programming.
Lament in The Trampled Garden, commissioned by CBC Radio for Banff’s 1992 International String Quartet Competition, has been performed by numerous ensembles, but the Penderecki String Quartet has been its greatest champion, recording it and performing it throughout the world, including on an extensive tour of China.
This lush, poetic piece, in Mozetich’s words, “begins simply, with a slow and expressive theme which gradually unfolds into a series of variations, moving from sweet sorrow, through anger and aggression, to despair, to an upbeat frenzied swing, and finally to a sense of resignation and longing for a lost beauty. Its implication is most timely at present; one could say that it is a lamentation on the metaphorical garden of a trampled and abused world at large.”
Ahead of Tuesday evening’s concert, there will be an Up Close And Personal session with the Penderecki String Quartet at Jean McNulty Recital Hall in Lakehead University’s Department of Music. The free presentation runs from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12.
Elizabeth Ganiatsos is artistic director of Consortium Aurora Borealis (www.consortiumab.org). Call 768-7420 for more information or visit www.facebook.com/ConsortiumAuroraBorealis to find their Facebook page.
