Taylor Gorrie has been interviewing people for her Taylorpedia video series since she was nine years old.
Through Taylorpedia, Taylor has showcased the lighter side of Thunder Bay as she would certify local businesses and organizations as kid-friendly after conducting her interviews.
“It really went from there,” said the now 14-year-old. “It just kept going on and there’s so many local things that it just kept going.”
But with the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus and the call for social distancing, Taylor moved her interviews to Instagram, where she now conducts them live and has scored some famous subjects.
Taylor has talked to Northwood Coun. Shelby Ch’ng and voice actor Kevin Porter, known for his work as Batman in short films on YouTube, but last week she landed an interview with popular actor Rainn Wilson, known best for his role as Dwight Schrute on NBC’s The Office.
“It was unbelievable,” said Taylor of her interview with Wilson. “It was amazing. I’m so lucky to have been able to talk to him.”
Taylor secured the interview with Wilson simply by messaging him on social media.
“He loves to connect with his fans,” she said. “We thought we’d send him a message and see what happens.”
While Taylor was nervous before the live-streamed interview began, she said the interview was fun and Wilson was “really funny.”
While she would love to interview other voice actors like Brent Miller and Kirby Morrow, Taylor also listed John Krasinski, another The Office alum, to her list of dream interviews.
The next Taylorpedia guest is yet to be announced but Taylor said she keeps the interviews going because she likes talking and seeing how people are getting through this period of social distancing.
Staying connected is important, she said.
While Taylorpedia is something she enjoys doing, Taylor isn’t looking at a career in journalism.
Instead she’s got her eye on acting and voice acting.
But for now, she’ll keep Taylorpedia going for as long as possible.
