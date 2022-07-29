This Sunday’s free outdoor concert at Chippewa Park will feature an expanded lineup.
The weekly concerts usually feature one entertainer but with the cancellation of Family Fest 101, which was to be held this weekend, the Friends of Chippewa Park are presenting three musical acts.
At 1:15 p.m., jazz artist Robin Ranger will take the stage followed by Southern Comfort at 2:15 p.m.
The final act will be Daylin James at 3:15 p.m. with this Elvis Gone Country show.
Food and merchandise vendors will be on site.
