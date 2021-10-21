After two consecutive summers of being unable to perform due to COVID-19 restrictions, Live from the Rock Folk Festival returned to Red Rock with the fall event, Heavy Rotation.
Last weekend in two locations, Red Rock Marina and Mount Baldy, eight performances were enjoyed by the attendees at the outdoor festival.
On Saturday morning, organizers and volunteers started to arrive at the Red Rock Marina Building to get everything ready for the first day. Like a well greased machine, everyone immediately finds something to do.
Tents are installed, audio equipment is being tested, backstage amenities are set up and COVID-19 protocols are being reviewed one more time before people arrive. The excitement and happiness in the atmosphere is almost tangible and everybody agrees, it’s great to be back.
Sandy St. Louis has been volunteering for 19 years, and this time she will be in charge of keeping artists and volunteers warm and fed, by being in charge of the green room.
“It’s always great to see familiar faces again, but it’s really nice to see some new ones for the first time,” she said.
Doreen and Jim Bidnall are a couple from Thunder Bay that started to volunteer 10 years ago, when they retired, and they haven’t missed any festival since then.
For Gertrude Boeckermamn, this is her first time volunteering but the warm welcoming from all involved quickly helps her to feel part of the family.
Right on schedule, Mike Procyshyn takes the stage at noon to delight the public with the best of his repertoire. Weather is not an ally this Saturday morning, but that doesn’t discourage Procyshyn. With more than 20 years of experience, the talented artist from Kenora couldn’t be happier to be back performing live.
The next two artists are on opposite sides in their careers. Jordin Laine has been writing songs and singing for almost 16 years, but it wasn’t until three and a half years ago when, encouraged by her husband, she decided to leave her position as a teacher in an elementary school in Dryden, and be a full-time singer and songwriter.
Her performance is full of emotion and great lyrics that connect with the audience in no time. On the other hand, Gibson, Martin and I is a well-known Canadian bluegrass band based in Thunder Bay, that has been around since 1986 and these four guys know how to make attendees forget the inclement weather and cheer and sing along with the chords of their music.
The end of day one comes with Greenbank, and what a way to close. After 10 years performing together, Jimmy Breslin and Craig Smyth brought their energy and good vibe to the stage and somehow made the distance disappear. All of a sudden it feels like we are old friends catching up, listening to their hilarious anecdotes to the rhythm of their melodies.
“We have a special place in our hearts for this festival and for Red Rock and it’s always a great experience to be here,” Breslin commented.
The first day ended with a weather improvement that remained Sunday, the second and last day of the Heavy Rotation Festival.
As expected, the chords of the first performer sounds right at 12 p.m. and Olivia Korkola sets the mood for what will be a day illuminated not only by the rays of the sun, but by the talent of the artists present.
The next artist to perform may not need any introduction, but for sure deserves all the recognition: Rodney Brown.
With a crisp voice and perfect harmonies, Brown manages to transport audiences with his songs, to different parts and times in Northwestern Ontario, leaving listeners with a bit of nostalgia and a renewed love for the region, and attendees thanked him for the experience with a warm round of applause.
Thunder Bay’s own Jamie Smith, accompanied by another familiar face, Kyle Shushack, takes the stage to continue an afternoon full of great music. Although he describes his set for the day as a “bunch of sad songs,” there is nothing sad in the well crafted lyrics and the sound of the guitars. From personal experiences, to world problems, Smith finds the way to balance reflection and joy with his catchy melodies and the nice raspy tone when his voice reaches high notes.
The sun is still bright and a strong wind announces Red Rock’s prodigal daughter, Cassidy Houston, who comes to close the festival with her clean and powerful voice, accompanied with the bass of Alex Pauzé.
It’s during the beginning of her performance when a gust of wind plays tricks on her acoustic guitar mic, helps to remind us of the most important thing that the festival brings — the sense of camaraderie between artists, and the connection with the audience, that make you feel like you are in a big family.
In a kind act of companionship, Jamie Smith promptly offers his electroacoustic guitar to Houston so she can continue her act without worries. Once everything is set up, Houston’s performance goes smoothly and ends surrounded by an emotional standing ovation from the crowd.
At the end, Jimmy Malo, president of the Live from the Rock Blues and Folk Society and site manager for the Heavy Rotation Festival, takes the microphone to thank not only the audience for their presence, but the artists, organizers, volunteers and sponsors for the commitment and hard work, as well as Laura Foulds and Jean-Paul de Roover, festival chair and artistic director respectively.
After a second round of a well-deserved round of applause for everyone involved, the Heavy Rotation was declared over and everyone said goodbye with the hope of seeing each other again next summer, for a full edition of the Live from the Rock Folk Festival.
