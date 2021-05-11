A case for becoming more mindful

BY DR. JENNIFER SULLIVAN
Over 2,500 years ago, Buddha described the mind as being filled with drunken monkeys, jumping about, chattering, and screeching nonstop. Zen Buddhists refer to this endless mental chatter of the human mind as ‘monkey mind.’
Science has shown that humans do indeed engage in continuous internal dialogue throughout the day. A typical person has about 6,200 thoughts on a single day, according to a recent study by Queen’s University researchers Julie Tseng and Jordan Poppenk.
With thousands of thoughts swirling around and creating chaos in our minds, it’s no wonder we find it nearly impossible to relax, stay in the present, and enjoy the moment. Worse still, the unceasing mental chatter of the monkey mind leaves us feeling exhausted and results in a buffet of negative emotions such as anxiety, worry, guilt, anger, and sadness. Sadly, day-by-day and year-after-year, we can be robbed of our inner peace and happiness.
Neuroscientist Sam Harris says that with mental chatter being the default setting of our brains, “We never get a moment’s peace for the rest of our lives.” He adds, “That is, until we learn to meditate.”
Mindfulness meditation involves being fully in the moment and paying attention to your thoughts and feelings without judgement. “When we practice mindfulness, our thoughts tune into what we’re sensing in the present moment rather than rehashing the past or imagining the future” (Greater Good Magazine).
Although rooted in ancient Buddhist teachings, mindfulness has become a mainstream and secular practice of health care. The widespread acceptance and popularity of mindfulness are largely due to the pioneering work of Jon Kabat-Zinn. He developed a mindfulness-based stress reduction program in the late 70’s.
Since Kabat-Zinn’s groundbreaking work, thousands of scientific studies have shown numerous psychological and physical benefits of mindfulness.
Regarding mental well-being and psychological health, mindfulness decreases stress, reduces anxiety, worry, and emotional reactivity, and improves mood. It also enhances self-awareness, increases self-compassion, and leads to greater happiness by increasing the ability to savour moments. Mindfulness has been successfully incorporated into therapies to treat various psychological problems such as anxiety, depression, and substance abuse.
Mindfulness also has numerous physical benefits. It can decrease blood pressure, enhance sleep quality, reduce chronic pain, alleviate gastrointestinal problems, and strengthen our immune system. In addition, it can help with weight loss by improving eating behaviours and attitudes and decreasing factors that contribute to obesity and overeating, such as depression and anxiety. Preliminary research suggests that mindfulness may be able to reduce cognitive decline from ageing or Alzheimer’s.
If you are ready to become more mindful but don’t know where to begin, download and try out one of the many great apps available. Two popular choices are Calm and Headspace, both of which offer free trials.
Apps worth checking out include Breethe; 10% Happier; Smiling Mind; Buddhify; Waking Up; Balance; MyLife Meditation; Breathe & Think; and Mindfulness with Petit BamBou.
Trying out several apps as the right app for you will be based on several factors: aesthetics (look and feel of the app), ease of use, the narrator’s voice, types and variety of meditations, app features, and cost. In other words, the app for you boils down to personal preference.
In parting, why not grab a hot cup of your favourite tea (or coffee) and contemplate the wise words of Thich Nhat Hanh: Drink your tea slowly and reverently, as if it is the axis on which the world earth revolves – slowly, evenly, without rushing toward the future. Live the actual moment. Only this moment is life.
“Changing the Conversation” is a monthly column by Jennifer Sullivan, Psychologist and CEO of Sullivan + Associates Clinical Psychology, that focuses on normalizing mental health issues through education and public awareness. It appears on the Healthstyle page on the second Tuesday of each month.
