BY JESSICA JAWORSKI
It has been said that there is no greater pain than the pain of losing a child.
Author Neena Verma addresses this deeply painful loss in her book, A Mother’s Cry… A Mother’s Celebration. The memoir, written in 2016, shares the author’s personal story about the loss of her child, as well as the complex mosaic of this type of grief. Verma says in her book that “There are words like ‘orphan’, ‘widow’ and ‘widower’ in all languages. But there is no word in any language to describe a parent who loses a child. How does one describe the pain of ‘ultimate bereavement’!” The death of a loved one is a difficult enough journey to process, grieve and heal from. As Neena Verma shares, the death of a child is incomparable to any other type of grief, with a piece of the parent dying alongside the child.
Hospice Northwest recognizes the unique pain felt by bereaved parents. Our staff and volunteers understand the profound loneliness that parents often feel in their grief journey. A sense of guilt and responsibility for their child’s passing often accompanies the loss, leaving parents feeling they could have done more to help or care for their child. The intense feelings associated with this grief mosaic make the loss of a child a tragic and difficult journey that others may not understand.
In an effort to create a safe space and a community of support with other parents and grandparents that have lost a child, Hospice Northwest is hosting a Bereaved Parents Memorial on July 22nd. July has been declared National Bereaved Parents Awareness Month and has been designated as a time for supporting those who have experienced child loss, no matter the amount of years that have gone by.
Hospice Northwest’s Bereaved Parents Memorial is an opportunity for parents and grandparents alike to come together virtually to honour and remember their deceased children. Participation is open to those that have lost a child, no matter the age or cause of death. Participants will learn coping mechanisms and grounding techniques for when emotions run high. This event will feature three guest speakers: Archdeacon Deborah Kraft from St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Claudia Otto, both a trainer and a facilitator of the Hearts and Hope Grief Support Program at Hospice Northwest, and Diana Prairie, who is also a facilitator with the Hearts and Hope Program.
To many the world of Zoom is becoming the norm and an accessible and safe option during these unprecedented times. The Bereaved Parents Memorial will be held virtually using the Zoom platform.
The Memorial will be hosted on Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM. Registration is required. When registering, participants will be asked to provide a photo of their loved ones for a compilation slideshow to honour their loss. Those attending the memorial will be invited to light a candle during the event, if their environment allows it, and join us for a moment of quiet reflection to honour and remember the children that have left us too soon. Following the event, each participant will be mailed Forget Me Not seeds that have been generously donated by Bill Martin’s Nurseryland. Each participant can grow the flowers in the comfort of their own home and take time to reflect on the lives of their children who will never be forgotten.
At Hospice Northwest we recognize the uniqueness of each person’s grief journey, provide grieving individuals with genuine compassion and support, refrain from imposing any spiritual or philosophical beliefs and help our clients find useful community resources that will help support their bereavement process.
Anyone grieving the death of a loved one is eligible for support, providing their needs can be met with the services we offer. Services are available at no charge and were designed to help our clients cope with grief by offering support and healing. More information on Hospice Northwest’s grief support programs can be found on our website at www.hospicenorthwest.ca
For more information or to register for the Bereaved Parents Memorial, please contact Jessica Jaworski, Grief Program Coordinator at Hospice Northwest at Jessica@hospicenorthwest.ca or at 1 807 626 5570 ext. 5580.
This monthly column from Hospice Northwest examines various aspects of palliative support and bereavement services.
