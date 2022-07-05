BY JESSICA BRUCE
It has been said that there is no greater pain than the pain of losing a child.
Hospice Northwest receives many calls each month from bereaved parents looking for support. They tell us that no one understands their unique grief, and that they are struggling to find the kind of support they need. General grief groups don’t tend to be a good fit for them, as they find it very difficult to relate to others who have experienced different types of loss. These parents and guardians describe the death of a child as incomparable to any other type of grief.
Hospice Northwest recognizes the unique pain felt by bereaved parents. Our staff and volunteers understand the profound loneliness that parents often feel in their grief journey. A sense of guilt and responsibility for their child’s passing often accompanies the loss, leaving parents feeling like they could have done more to help or care for their child. The intense feelings associated with this type of grief make the loss of a child a tragic and difficult journey that others may not understand.
In an effort to create a safe space and a community of support with other parents, Hospice Northwest is hosting a Bereaved Parents workshop on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 from 7 – 9 PM. July has been declared National Bereaved Parents Awareness Month and has been designated as a time for supporting those who have experienced child loss, no matter the amount of years that have gone by.
Hospice Northwest’s Bereaved Parents Workshop is an opportunity for parents to come together in a safe space, with guest speaker and Hearts and Hope Grief Group facilitator Claudia Otto, to honour and remember their child, no matter the age or cause of death. Participants will learn coping mechanisms and grounding techniques to help when emotions run high. This workshop will be held in person at Hospice Northwest, 63 Carrie Street. Registration is required.
Many families also recount that after the death of a child, their other children or younger family members also struggle to understand and cope with the loss. Hospice Northwest offers the HUUG (Help Us Understand Grief) Program to support grieving children from ages 4 – 16.
The program was launched on June 11, 2022 at the first annual Family HUUG Day, where families joined together for a day of making coping kits. For some, it was the first time the children and parents had the opportunity to talk about their grief. “It was an amazing experience to be able to hold space for families to talk, learn and have fun. I feel honoured that I was able to help support them in such a unique way”, says Kristen Kuhn, HUUG Support Staff.
Starting in September 2022, the HUUG program will begin to offer monthly workshops where guardians and their little ones can attend, receiving support in their grief journey. These monthly workshops focus on a variety of topics including understanding death and grief, addressing worries and fears, coping strategies, legacy work, and so much more. During the HUUG workshops, parents have an opportunity to meet with trained facilitators and experts in the field and discuss how to best support themselves and their grieving child, and children are provided with an outlet to express and identify their emotions in a healthy way.
“Hospice Northwest genuinely recognizes the uniqueness of each person’s grief journey and provides grieving individuals with compassion, care and support”, shares Suzanne Nuroala, Hospice Northwest’s new Circle of Friends Coordinator. “Hospice Northwest refrains from imposing any spiritual or philosophical beliefs and we aim to help our clients find useful community resources that will support their bereavement process”.
The Bereaved Parents Workshop and the HUUG Program are just a few of the services Hospice Northwest offers to holistically support grieving individuals in our community and normalize the grief experience.
Anyone grieving the death of a loved one is eligible for support, providing their needs can be met with the services we offer. Services are available at no charge and are designed to help our clients cope with grief by offering support and healing.
For more information or to register for the Bereaved Parents Workshop, please contact Suzanne Nuorala, Circle of Friends Coordinator at suzanne@hospicenorthwest.ca. To learn more about upcoming HUUG workshops, please contact Jessica Bruce, Grief Program Coordinator at Jessica@hospicenorthwest.ca or call 807 626 5570.
