BY SHANE JUDGE
THESE are strange times, but I’ve been here before. The waiting. Wondering when it will all be over. When would they let me be free to get on with my life? Back then I was seven years old. I had pneumonia in both lungs. It was the late 1950’s. I was in hospital for what seemed an eternity. At one low point, they stuck me in something called an oxygen tent.
The drugs couldn’t have been as good as they are today. For weeks, a nurse would come to my room each morning with a needle asking “which side today?” My bottom had become a pincushion. I’d tell the nurse “The side you didn’t stick it into yesterday.”
The final insult: the day before I was scheduled to leave, the morning nurse came in, took a look at me and turned around to look for a doctor.Somehow, I had contracted measles.
Now it was off to an isolation ward for another couple of weeks. Argh.
Isolation. I’m familiar with it. We’re all becoming too familiar with keeping to ourselves lately. But we’re already planning for when we can put most of this, some of this, behind us. The planning I’m currently most involved with is fundraising for an event that’s supposed to be all about people gathering together. I’m talking about the annual Hike for Hospice.
The Hike for Hospice is the way Hospice Northwest raises the money it needs to recruit and train the volunteers who spend countless hours with people living through their final months, weeks and days. Support is also offered to family members both before and after the death of their loved ones. The Hike was supposed to take place on May 3rd. In a typical year we’d expect about 350 people to gather together to walk around Boulevard Lake. We’d hand out flowers for people to drop into the Current River from the Black Bay Bridge in a special remembrance ceremony.
This year’s Hike was going to be even more special because of the installation of the Butterfly Remembrance Wall in the Adelaide Street butterfly garden on the north side of Boulevard Lake Park. The plan was to offer colourful ribbons to tie to the wall in memory of a loved one who had passed.
Now? We actually don’t know what to expect. So we’re planning for everything from the worst case to the best case. One thing is certain, though: there will be a Hike for Hospice this year. It will take place on Sept. 13 come rain or shine, Covid-19 or not. What the Hike will look like is a little more fluid.
Because of the uncertainty around public gatherings, and with the safety of our participants uppermost in our minds, we are preparing for a virtual Hike this year.
That means we probably won’t be gathering together at Boulevard Lake but will walk individually or in small groups in the locations of our choice. It could still be at Boulevard Lake or it could be on our favourite trail or even just in our own neighbourhoods. Time, and the government, will determine what exactly it will look like.
However, we do know that all funds will be collected online. An inspirational video will be played on the morning of September 13th to launch the Hike. Hikers will still receive a flower and can purchase ribbons to tie to the Butterfly Wall whenever they like. Meanwhile, we’ll continue to sell $5 tickets on-line for our 50/50 draw, which will be drawn at the end of the day.
What we really need right now is a group of individuals who are willing to step up — to be Hospice Champions — come rain or shine, Covid-19 or not. Our goal is to raise $50,000. If you believe that no one should die alone, and that hospice care for our community is a priority, please join us in our virtual Hike on Sept. 13.
Covid-19 has changed our lives. It’s by no means clear that “back to normal” is even possible. I was lucky. My life did return to the normal I remembered. This September could be a Hike for Hospice to remember because of what didn’t happen. I hope not. I hope we’ll all be back together at a distance. But if not, I hope you’ll hold this valuable organization in your thoughts and you will consider contributing to one of Thunder Bay’s best exemplars of people caring about people.
This monthly column from Hospice Northwest examines various aspects of palliative support and bereavement services. It appears on the Healthstyle page of The Chronicle-Journal on the first Tuesday of each month. Call Hospice Northwest at 626-5570 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.