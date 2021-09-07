By Hospice Northwest Volunteers
Hospice Northwest volunteers, Larry and Karen, share a heartwarming story about reuniting with their client David once the Covid-19 lockdown was lifted.
Larry tells of his first meeting with David: David’s room was next to a former client of mine who is now deceased. I used to see David hanging around the main desk after his meals, apparently hoping someone would take notice of him and help him into his bed. Along with his life-limiting degenerative disease, David also has a serious back problem due to a bad car accident he had as a teenager. I walked by him one day and happened to make eye contact. I said “Good Morning” and his immediate response floored me. His reply was, “What’s so good about it?” Right then and there I decided to take him under my wing, as I know deep down in my heart “Divine Intervention” had taken place and David’s world was about to change.
I would visit David regularly and bring in treats - we would have wonderful conversations! I also acted as an advocate for him to ensure he was receiving all the care he needed.
Karen, another HNW volunteer, and I had been seeing him regularly until the pandemic put a stop to our visits. Karen would bring her therapy dog Molly, which really made his day. David’s preferences in life are definitely dogs, cold beer and pizza (in that order) and asked if he would like anything else, his reply is usually “more” of each!
Since our visits began, David developed a much more positive outlook on life as he came to realize there were others out there who cared about him. I guess the best way to explain how David feels is to put it in his own words. Whenever we meet, I usually ask him, “How’s your day going pal?” and he ALWAYS replies, “Better, now that you are here!” It is so gratifying and heart warming to know that the time we spend with each other is very much appreciated by both of us, and certainly never taken for granted.
When Covid-19 struck and put an end to our face-to-face visits, going back to his former isolated lifestyle was very hard on David.
I was able to visit him first, once the lockdown was lifted, and then Karen planned a visit. He hadn’t seen Karen and Molly for over a year and as we were walking down the trail to meet them, it was only then that I explained the surprise in store for him. It was a very emotional moment for both of us, to say the least. This meeting with Karen and Molly was very special for David as he misses his best friend (his dog) dearly. Being with Molly and having her on his lap made the reunion even more wonderful and I could see how much he relished the moment.
Although David can’t express himself verbally in the manner he would like, I know he treasures his time with Karen and I, as the look in his eyes tells us exactly how he’s feeling.
Karen was also deeply moved by their reunion. “It was a long time since I was able to see David due to Covid restrictions. I often wondered how he was doing, being so cut off from life outside of his LTC home. Although I was looking forward to seeing him, I was concerned that he would have regressed emotionally and physically. When we did meet, I was thrilled and relieved to see him looking so well. His smile was from ear to ear throughout our visit. I think mine was too! He really was most happy to see Molly, his special fur buddy. It was all so heart warming.
My deepest thanks to Larry, David’s main connection and friend from Hospice Northwest and to all his caregivers that have helped to keep him well and safe. I’m so blessed to have met David and to share his journey”.
Hospice Northwest volunteers are the heart of our organization. Our volunteers are compassionate listeners with a caring attitude and the desire to give back to their community.
This monthly column from Hospice Northwest examines various aspects of palliative support and bereavement services.
