BY ST. JOSEPH'S CARE GROUP
In the early days of the pandemic, we learned of a ‘novel’ or new coronavirus. Initially thought to be respiratory in nature, COVID-19 soon revealed itself as an illness that can attack the body in many different ways.
While most people fully recover from COVID-19, some individuals continue to feel unwell after the virus is gone. New research coming out of the University of Washington has suggested that upwards of 33% of people who had a mild COVID-19 infection are reporting persistent long-term symptoms. Often called ‘Post-COVID Syndrome,’ individuals struggle with ongoing symptoms such as:
• fatigue
• difficulty breathing
• muscle, joint, or chest pain
• headache
• memory issues, difficulty concentrating, brain ‘fogginess’
• sleep problems
• fever
• depression or anxiety
• lack of taste or smell
Over 4,000 people across Northwestern Ontario have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic was declared in March of 2020. Dr. Peter de Bakker, St. Joseph’s Care Group’s Chief of Staff and a Geriatrician, knew that it would be important for anyone experiencing longer-term symptoms to connect with the right care.
To meet that need, Dr. de Bakker brought together an interprofessional team at St. Joseph’s Hospital to develop a Post-COVID-19 Outpatient Clinic. Starting later this month, the Post-COVID-19 Outpatient Clinic (Post-COVID Clinic) at St. Joseph’s Care Group will be welcoming its first clients.
“The clinic provides a 360-degree patient assessment to address the individual symptoms experienced by each patient,” explains de Bakker. “This is still a novel coronavirus; best practices and treatments continue to evolve as we learn more about COVID-19,” he adds.
“It made sense for St. Joseph’s Care Group to host the clinic because it fits with our work in rehabilitative care,” says Scott Munro, Director of Outpatient Rehabilitative Care at St. Joseph’s Hospital. “We help people recover from illness or injury by listening to their concerns and wellness goals, assessing their needs, and matching them with the professionals, programs and services they require to achieve the best possible health outcome.”
At the Post-COVID-19 Clinic, each person will be seen by a physician who will obtain their medical history, conduct a physical examination, order relevant tests and bloodwork, as well as refer the client to a specialist if required. “We’re looking for issues related to their particular experience with COVID-19, from neurological or respiratory symptoms through to anxiety or depression,” notes Dr. de Bakker.
“Based on the results of this assessment, an integrated care plan is created,” adds de Bakker. “Clients are matched to the right professionals, programs and services based on their unique health needs. For example, someone experiencing anxiety may be connected to Mental Health Outpatient Services at St. Joseph’s Health Centre.”
As with other rehabilitative care services, the Post-COVID Clinic is part of the continuum of healthcare. “It’s all about seeing the big picture so we can make the right connections to address each client’s individual needs,” says Munro.
The Post-COVID Clinic is available for anyone recovering from the COVD-19 virus, by referral from your primary care provider, or from the practitioner at a walk-in clinic if you don’t have a regular family doctor or nurse practitioner.
Spotlight on Care is a monthly column from St. Joseph’s Care Group exploring various topics in health care. It appears on the Healthstyle page of The Chronicle-Journal on the third Tuesday of each month. Visit www.sjcg.net to find out more about St. Joseph’s Care Group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.