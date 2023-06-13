BY DR. JENNIFER SULLIVAN
Bullying is a pervasive issue that affects people of all ages, extending beyond the schoolyard and playgrounds. Adult bullying takes various forms, occurring in the workplace, social settings, and even within families.
Adult bullying encompasses repetitive behavior intended to harm others emotionally, psychologically, or physically. It manifests as verbal abuse, physical assault, social exclusion, and cyberbullying. Cyberbullying, for instance, includes social media attacks, online harassment, and doxxing, which can be particularly insidious due to anonymity and the difficulty of escape in the internet-driven modern world.
Workplace bullying is a common form of adult bullying. Examples include bosses who consistently belittle and criticize employees or coworkers who engage in gossip and exclusionary behavior. Power dynamics play a significant role in adult bullying, with bosses exploiting their position of authority to intimidate subordinates and dominant individuals using their charisma to exclude or intimidate others in social groups.
The prevalence of adult bullying can be attributed to these power dynamics, which make it challenging for victims to speak out against their bullies. Victims may feel powerless to stop the behavior or fear retribution if they do speak up, perpetuating a culture of silence that allows bullies to continue unchecked.
Adult bullying can have serious consequences, leading to depression, anxiety, and even post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). It undermines a person's self-esteem and confidence, and may hinder the formation of healthy relationships and the pursuit of personal goals and dreams.
In the workplace, adult bullying can also harm productivity and job satisfaction, creating a hostile work environment that makes it difficult for employees to focus on their tasks and resulting in high turnover rates. Moreover, workplace bullying impacts a person's ability to earn a living and support themselves and their families.
Unfortunately, many victims of adult bullying feel ashamed or embarrassed about their experiences, often thinking they should be able to handle the situation on their own or fearing judgment for being weak or overly sensitive. However, it is crucial to realize that there is no shame in being a victim of adult bullying. Seeking help and support is essential when facing such situations.
The first step in combating adult bullying is recognizing when it is occurring. Although adult bullying often takes the form of subtle remarks or behaviors, consistent belittlement, exclusion, or intimidation should not be ignored. Documentation of bullying incidents is crucial, noting the date, time, location, and any witnesses who may have observed the events.
Seeking support from a trusted friend or family member can aid in processing feelings and formulating a plan to deal with the situation. If the bullying occurs in the workplace, reporting it to the HR department or supervisor is advisable, as many companies have anti-bullying policies in place to address such issues.
For online bullying, blocking the harasser or reporting them to the platform where the bullying takes place may be appropriate. In extreme cases where personal safety is at risk, involving law enforcement might be necessary.
Taking care of oneself is vital when facing adult bullying. Engaging in self-care activities such as exercise, meditation, or spending time with loved ones can help restore well-being. Surrounding oneself with positive influences and focusing on building self-esteem and confidence are essential steps in overcoming the negative impact of bullying.
Adult bullying is a serious issue that demands attention and action. By taking steps to protect oneself, seeking help and support, and engaging in self-care, individuals can overcome the detrimental effects of bullying and live fulfilling lives.
Changing the Conversation is a monthly column by Jennifer Sullivan, Psychologist and CEO of Sullivan + Associates Clinical Psychology, that focuses on normalizing mental health issues through education and public awareness. It appears on the Healthstyle page on the second Tuesday of each month.
