BY CHRISTIANA GOETZ
Boys are about four times more likely than girls to receive an autism diagnosis. Given that our understanding of the signs and characteristics of autism is based primarily on research with young males, many autistic girls are often overlooked.
A study published in the International Society for Autism Research found that teachers were less likely to notice autism in girls when given identical vignettes of autistic boys and girls.
Even when signs of autism appear at the same age for both girls and boys, girls often receive a diagnosis later than boys or go undiagnosed altogether.
This gender bias in diagnosis can have pernicious effects, as being undiagnosed is associated with social isolation, bullying, not fitting in, or feeling deeply misunderstood by others. Autistic females also miss out on the proper recognition and support their male counterparts receive.
The diagnostic criteria for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) include support needs in the areas of social communication as well as restricted, repetitive, and sensory behaviours or interests. Interpretations of the diagnostic criteria generally focus on typical male presentations. However, research has increasingly focused on understanding how autism presents in females, leading to the “female autism phenotype.”
The female autism phenotype includes characteristics that present differently than the traditional, male-based criteria, particularly regarding social relationships and intense interests.
Autistic girls typically have fewer social needs compared to autistic boys. However, they may still find navigating relationships and dealing with conflict harder than non-autistic girls. Young girls may have difficulty playing cooperatively with peers, preferring to play alone or to dictate the rules. Older girls may appear normal as they have learned to mask their traits but often feel like they don’t fit in.
The intense interests in autistic girls are often more relational in nature, such as passionate interests in dolls, animals, or psychology. A strong imagination may also be seen in autistic girls, such as escaping into the world of fiction. These focused interests may be underestimated due to their socially appropriate and sometimes adaptive basis.
Additionally, autistic girls are more likely to present with co-occurring internalizing problems, such as depression and anxiety. For young autistic girls, internalizing signs may first be seen as the ability to hold emotions in while at school but being prone to meltdowns once at home.
As these girls grow up, anxiety or depression may reflect an inward expression of emotional difficulties related to navigating a non-autistic world where needs remain unmet. Further, the emotional challenges can overshadow the underlying autism, increasing the chances of the autistic characteristics going unnoticed and undiagnosed.
Adult women who have gone undiagnosed may feel burnt out and traumatized due to a lifetime of being misunderstood and invalidated. Finally receiving an autism diagnosis in adulthood can lead to greater self-awareness and self-acceptance as well as access to support and an inclusive community.
Identification later in life may arise from burnout and mental health problems due to masking or difficulties holding a job despite high qualifications. Exposure to autism in the media or a family member receiving an autism diagnosis can also open up the pathway to diagnosis.
Through continued research on the presentation of autism in girls, we will become increasingly adept at recognizing the nuances of the female autism phenotype (signs and traits of ASD in girls) and will be much better able to serve the needs for autistic girls in the present generation and in those to come!
