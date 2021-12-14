Beauty filters, face-editing apps, and self-esteem

BY DR. JENNIFER SULLIVAN
By now, most people are aware that the glossy, picture-perfect images we see in magazines have been heavily edited and airbrushed.
Armed with this knowledge, women are better equipped to combat the harmful effects of the unrealistic and unattainable beauty standard portrayed in magazines. They may decide to avoid magazines altogether. Alternatively, they may choose to view magazine images with a more critical eye, reminding themselves that they do not represent reality. Both strategies can help inoculate oneself from the harmful effects on self-esteem and body image.
However, a newer, more insidious threat to women’s emotional well-being is gaining steam: beauty filters, face-perfecting apps, and photo manipulation software. Images of perfect faces and perfect bodies have infiltrated our social media feeds--and our lives. With the click of a button, users can obliterate any perceived flaws and create an alternate version of themselves for the world to see.
Digital editing and manipulation tools, once the sole domain of professional photography, are now available to everybody, celebrities, social media influencers, and even regular, everyday people.
Filters started out harmless enough, with Snapchat’s Lenses feature in 2015. Users could have fun adding cute, cartoonish elements to their faces, such as puppy ears, devil horns, and flowered tiaras. But the cutesy and innocuous features soon gave way to more technologically sophisticated filters. Beauty filters quickly became available on social media platforms like Instagram, Tik-Tok, and Snapchat.
Around the same time, face-perfecting apps such as Facetune were gaining momentum and becoming increasingly popular. Recent estimates suggest that over one million images are edited and exported daily through Facetune and similar face-editing apps.
The proliferation of digitally altered images through beauty filters and face-perfecting apps has led to a reshaping and narrowing of the beauty ideal. Over time, women’s faces on social media began to morph into a single, Cyborgian face, which has become known as “Instagram Face.” Jia Tolentino, in her New Yorker article, describes Instagram Face. “It’s a young face, of course, with poreless skin and plump, high cheekbones. It has catlike eyes and long, cartoonish lashes; it has a small, neat nose and full, lush lips… The face is distinctly white but ambiguously ethnic.”
Plastic surgeons have noticed a growing trend of people seeking plastic surgery to look more like their edited selfies. In a 2017 survey, 55% of cosmetic surgeons reported having patients seeking surgery to improve their appearance in selfies. Even more alarming is the trend toward increasingly younger women and teens turning to cosmetic procedures to look more like their social media persona.
To stem the tide, models, influencers, and everyday people are joining the “Drop the Filter” Movement.
In 2020, model Sasha Pallari decided to stop editing her photos on social media. She stated, “I started noticing that my value of myself was based on what I was seeing through a filter.” Sasha began posting unedited photos to social media with the hashtag #FILTERDROP. The trend caught on, and thousands of women began posting unfiltered selfies on social media. Some celebrities and social media influences have also followed suit.
If you aren’t ready to drop the filter, don’t despair! Here are some strategies to buffer yourself from the negative and potentially toxic effects of the technologically-enhanced, overly-perfected world of social media.
- Reduce the time you spend on social media.
- Be selective in who you follow (keep/add people who inspire you, unfollow/avoid people who consistently trigger negative feelings about yourself).
- Keep in the forefront of your mind that most images posted to social media have been edited or filtered--including the people you know!
- When you notice negative thoughts when using social media, practice mindfulness. Acknowledge the thought without judgement and let it float away.
“Changing the Conversation” is a monthly column by Jennifer Sullivan, Psychologist and CEO of Sullivan + Associates Clinical Psychology, that focuses on normalizing mental health issues through education and public awareness. It appears on the Healthstyle page on the second Tuesday of each month.
