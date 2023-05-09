BY DR. JENNIFER SULLIVAN
Bullying is a pervasive issue in society that involves intentionally hurtful and abusive behaviour towards a victim to inflict psychological or physical pain. It can happen in a variety of settings, including schools, workplaces, and online. The effects of bullying can be devastating and may include a range of psychological, social, and academic consequences. Despite efforts to raise awareness and prevent bullying, it remains a widespread issue that requires ongoing attention and action.
Different Forms of Bullying
Bullying takes on many different forms, including physical, verbal, social, and cyber. Physical bullying involves using physical force to intimidate or harm someone, such as pushing, hitting, kicking, and damaging or stealing someone's property. Verbal bullying involves using words to hurt, humiliate, or intimidate someone. It can take many forms, including name-calling, teasing, mocking, and spreading rumors. Social bullying is a more subtle form of bullying that can be difficult to identify. It involves using tactics such as manipulation, intimidation, and exclusion to control or harm someone. Cyberbullying, on the other hand, is using social media or other electronic means such as texts or emails to upset, embarrass, or hurt another person by making hurtful comments, spreading rumors, making threats, or sharing personal information such as photos or videos.
The Impact of Bullying
The effects of bullying can be long-lasting and profound, affecting a victim's mental health, self-esteem, relationships, and academic performance. Victims of bullying may experience anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, social isolation, loneliness, trauma, post-traumatic stress disorder, and even self-harm or suicide. Moreover, bullying can have an impact on bystanders, who may feel afraid, helpless, or guilty for not intervening.
Preventing and Addressing Bullying
Preventing and addressing bullying requires a multi-faceted approach that involves parents, educators, employers, and the wider community. Parents and educators can play a critical role in preventing bullying by teaching children about the importance of kindness, empathy, and healthy relationships with their peers. Schools can implement anti-bullying policies and procedures and provide resources and support for victims. Bystanders can also play a vital role in preventing bullying by speaking up when they witness it and offering support to the victim.
In addition, parents and educators can model positive behavior and teach children how to resolve conflicts peacefully. Employers can focus on fostering a climate of inclusivity, diversity, and cooperation, while developing policies and procedures to prevent workplace bullying. Providing support and resources for victims of bullying, such as counseling, therapy, and peer support is critical, as well as holding perpetrators accountable for their actions.
Creating a Culture of Empathy and Respect
Individuals, communities, schools, and employers all have a role to play in creating a culture of empathy and respect where bullying is not tolerated. By educating ourselves and others about the signs of bullying, speaking up when we witness it, and providing support for victims, we can work together to prevent bullying and create a safer, more compassionate society for all.
Resources
Some helpful resources on bullying include:
www.ontario.ca/page/bullying-we-can-all-help-stop-it
www.safecanada.ca/bullying-in-canada
www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/en/bullying/impacts-and-consequences-bullying-and-cyberbullying
Changing the Conversation is a monthly column by Jennifer Sullivan, Psychologist and CEO of Sullivan + Associates Clinical Psychology, that focuses on normalizing mental health issues through education and public awareness. It appears on the Healthstyle page on the second Tuesday of each month.
