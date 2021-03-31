Celebrating the power of 10

Above left, Dr. Kathy Kortes-Miller, past Hospice Northwest board member, death educator and author of the book Talking About Death Won't Kill You, has been an enthusiastic supporter and participant of the hike for the past 10 years. Above right, Kortes-Miller and her husband Dr. Kevin Miller, a palliative care physician, and their two children are the 2021 Hike for Hospice honorary family.