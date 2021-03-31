Celebrating the power of 10

BY KATHLEEN BUSO
Anniversaries are important to us for many reasons. They remind us of things that matter and give us a chance to honour and celebrate significant milestones. In May 2021, Hospice Northwest will be celebrating a special anniversary – the 10th year our organization has hosted Hike for Hospice in Thunder Bay.
18 years ago, the Canadian Hospice Palliative Care Association organized the first ever national Hike for Hospice, which was held on May 4th, 2003. The inaugural nation-wide Hike was a huge success, with more than 75 communities across Canada participating. Over $300,000 was raised to support palliative care programs. Since then, the event has grown substantially, with thousands of Canadians coming out to help raise $3,000,000 annually.
In 2012, the idea of hosting the event locally was explored by a small group of people from various palliative care organizations in Thunder Bay. Hospice Northwest offered to take the lead. This was a daunting task for HNW’s staff, who had little experience in fundraising, let alone organizing a large scale event. But with help from a wonderful planning committee, the first ever Thunder Bay Hike for Hospice was a success! Despite the threat of rain, over 100 people showed up to hike their way around scenic Boulevard Lake, raising $17,000, all of which remained in our community to support those at end-of-life and their families.
Since then, the Hike has gained momentum, attracting more people and raising more awareness and funds. In 2014, event planners introduced a special remembrance ceremony, recognizing that the walk provided the perfect opportunity for participants to honour the loved ones they had lost. The idea of the flower release was added, where hikers were given a flower to place on the still waters of Boulevard Lake in quiet remembrance.
2018 marked another milestone for our local Hike, when the memorial ribbon wall was introduced. That year, ribbons printed with the names of loved ones were tied to a snow fence wall. By 2019, with the help of an innovative and dedicated group from Leadership Thunder Bay, the snow fence was replaced by a striking wrought iron butterfly memorial wall, created by artist Luc Despres. Finally, in 2020, the new sculptural piece found its permanent home in the Adelaide Monarch Butterfly Garden, within Boulevard Park. A generous donor came forward to purchase three benches, which were placed around the wall, providing a serene space for garden visitors to sit in silent contemplation amidst the milkweed and the monarchs - a lasting legacy for the city of Thunder Bay.
2020 saw much uncertainty about the hosting of a local Hike for Hospice. Initially scheduled for the first week in May, Hospice Northwest staff decided to postpone the Hike until September, in the hope that the Covid-19 situation would have improved. By mid-summer, planners re-organized the event to become our first Virtual Hike. Despite all the obstacles posed by the pandemic, the amazing supporters of Hospice Northwest came together to ensure the event was a wonderful success! Over $62,000 was raised!
This year, in 2021, Hike organizers decided to celebrate the incredible evolution of the event over the past 10 years. The theme for the 2021 Hike for Hospice is “The Power of 10!” to emphasize the difference Hospice Northwest has made in the lives of so many people, thanks to the awareness and funds raised through the Hike.
Dr. Kathy Kortes-Miller, past HNW board member, death educator and author of the book “Talking About Death Won’t Kill You”, has been an enthusiastic supporter and participant of the Hike for the past 10 years. She and her husband Dr. Kevin Miller, a palliative care physician, and their two children are the 2021 Hike for Hospice Honorary Family. Kathy says, “Our family is so pleased to be the spokespeople for this event. We firmly believe in the importance of having conversations about dying, death and life. The Hike for Hospice is the perfect opportunity to get people talking, and to raise awareness and funds for an organization that is so important to our community”.
Please join us on the weekend of May 28-30, and celebrate the Power of 10 years of Hike for Hospice. Ways to get involved: buy 10 raffle tickets for a chance to win over $10,000; encourage 10 friends to Hike, and collect 10 pledges of $10 each.
For more information, please contact Kathleen at 626-5570.
This monthly column from Hospice Northwest examines various aspects of palliative support and bereavement services. It appears on the Healthstyle page of The Chronicle-Journal on the first Tuesday of each month. Call Hospice Northwest at 626-5570 for more information.
