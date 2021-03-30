BY ST. JOSEPH'S CARE GROUP
One year into her retirement from operating a hunting and fishing camp in Emo, Pat Howard, age 67, was active and healthy, as she had been all her life. That all changed when she was blindsided with a diagnosis of Guillain-Barré Syndrome.
A couple of weeks after having a chest cold, Pat was with her sisters on a girls’ weekend and recalls feeling a loss of balance, difficulty moving her fingers, and feeling mentally “fuzzy.” By the time she had returned home, her balance had deteriorated so badly that her husband said, “You are going to the hospital,” remembers Pat. She was quickly transferred from La Verendrye Hospital in Fort Frances to Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for additional testing. By then, she couldn’t walk and was experiencing mental confusion.
At Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, Pat was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a rare and fast-moving illness where the immune system attacks nerves, leading to significant muscle weakness, balance problems, and possible paralysis. It’s often triggered by a respiratory or digestive system infection. There is no cure for the syndrome but there are effective medical interventions that can speed recovery and reduce severity. After two weeks in acute care, Pat’s condition stabilized and she was transferred to St. Joseph’s Hospital for rehabilitative care.
“I was ready to work,” says Pat. Her interdisciplinary care team included a neurologist, physiatrist (a doctor who specializes in physical rehabilitation), physiotherapist, occupational therapist, nurses, and pharmacists who worked with Pat to develop an individualized care plan.
“When I was still in a wheelchair, my physiotherapist looked at me one day and said, ‘I think we’re going get you walking today.’ I was just very impressed.” After several weeks, Pat had made significant progress. She no longer needed a wheelchair and only occasionally needed a walker for added stability.
She was then ready to move from inpatient to outpatient care. Upon discharge from the inpatient unit, Pat was given a package called PODS (Patient Oriented Discharge Summary). When a client is discharged from St. Joseph’s Hospital, they receive a PODS, a four-page overview of their care needs, written in clear, easy-to-understand language. “It’s an awesome document,” she says.
As an outpatient, Pat continued with her recovery at St. Joseph’s Hospital four days a week for three weeks, until she had recovered sufficiently to return to her home community. She was given several pages of exercises that would help her continue with her progress at home.
Pat is now helping to improve care for others as a Client & Family Partner, having joined a working group responsible for designing a PODS for outpatient programs. Client & Family Partners are volunteers at St. Joseph’s Care Group who ensure the client voice is included in planning and decision-making activities across the organization. Pat participated in the project from her home in Emo through videoconferencing. “I wanted to give back to the hospital,” she says. The entire working group was pleased to see the outpatient PODS launched October 1, 2020.
“Pat’s experience is an example of a good outcome for someone recovering from a complex medical condition,” notes Denise Taylor, Manager, Regional Rehabilitative Care Program. “Pat’s entire team worked with her to set and achieve the goals that were important to her,” Denise adds. “A client whose voice is at the centre of their care is more engaged in their recovery. She also experienced smooth transitions of care between Thunder Bay Regional and St. Joseph’s Hospital inpatient, then outpatient, then home. Her PODS provided her with the confidence in knowing what to expect and the next steps when returning home.”
More than a year later, Pat, now 69, has almost fully recovered with only some lingering numbness in her fingertips and toes left to resolve. She continues to participate in a maintenance physiotherapy regime at home assisted by her husband Wayne so that she can continue to sustain her good health. As well, she has had follow-up appointments with her doctors at St. Joseph’s Hospital in person and through telemedicine and an open offer to call back if she wanted more information. Pat is grateful for the care she received, saying, “This experience opened my eyes that St. Joseph’s is a great facility to have in our area. The client care is just incredible.”
