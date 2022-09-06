BY MELISSA HAZEN
Hospice Northwest Volunteer Coordinator
Have you ever wondered what a hospice volunteer does?
As one of our grief clients puts it, “Hospice Northwest is like massage therapy for the heart!” Hospice volunteers provide compassionate support to people who are dying or grieving the loss of a loved one. Since we are a ‘hospice without walls’, this support can occur wherever the client resides, be it in personal homes, hospitals, long term care facilities or shelters for the vulnerably housed.
Our volunteers are truly present wherever and whenever they are needed most. Volunteer and client relationships are unique to the participants’ needs, and support can be provided in a number of ways. HNW volunteers complete a provincially accredited training program, delivered through a variety of formats including online training modules and group sessions. These informative classes help our trainees understand the many issues people face at the end of life. Volunteers’ time investment varies depending on the needs of the clients they are matched with and the availability of the volunteer. This could mean that a 30-minute telephone call isperfect for one client or an adventure to the local thrift store is the highlight of the week for another. HNW staff work hard to ensure that the volunteers’ interests and schedules match well with the clients’ needs.
Hospice Northwest volunteers are also offered ongoing training opportunities so that they feel prepared and confident to provide support to clients along their grief, palliative or caregiver journeys. The people we support come from different parts of the world and various cultural backgrounds. Our clients range in age, from small children to seniors, and come from all walks of life and living situations. We work hard to maintain a level of inclusivity and cultural awareness. Hospice Northwest is proud to offer a Community Outreach Program which focusses on the palliative and grief journeys of our communities’ vulnerably housed.
Some examples of the roles our Hospice volunteers play include: going for walks with clients, taking clients to appointments, listening to music, engaging in hobbies, reading together, goingon excursions or enjoying pleasant conversations. Sometimes it can be just a simple gift of quiet presence at a dying person’s bedside.
Teresa Roberts, Hospice Northwest’s Regional Coordinator, manages the volunteer training program in the towns of Nipigon, Terrace Bay/Schreiber, Marathon, Manitouwadge and Geraldton. She feels very fortunate to work with such wonderful volunteers. “As in Thunder Bay, we have excellent hospice volunteers here in the region. Dorothy Friske is a wonderful example. She has been volunteering in Geraldton for the last 8 years and is always ready to help out in whatever way she can, be that by supporting someone in their grief, at end of life or coming out to information events to let people know about our organization”.
Dorothy describes what volunteering with Hospice Northwest means to her: “I have volunteered my whole life. I love to be with people. This just went that one step beyond, to being with people, listening to people, hearing their stories and being there for them. Yes, there are some sad times. There’s end of life, when you’re sitting by someone’s bedside, when you know they don’t have a long time left to live but that can also be rewarding, in that you know that you are providing comfort at the very end of life.”
Currently, Hospice Northwest has 80 active volunteers in Thunder Bay and 19 in the region who have supported 563 clients so far this year alone. Since the Covid-19 pandemic, our volunteer base has dwindled. As we slowly move out of the acute phase of the pandemic, we are actively recruiting compassionate volunteers to help build up our volunteer base once again in order to provide the level of support our organization is known for.
You may be wondering, “Am I a good candidate for hospice training?”
Anyone who has a few extra hours a month to share and a desire to make a difference in the livesof those in need of compassion would make an excellent candidate. Our next training program starts in November and is self-paced, with support from HNW staff. If you or someone you know is looking for a worthwhile volunteer opportunity with high impact potential, we would love to hear from you. Please visit our website for more information at https://www.hospicenorthwest.ca/volunteer/ or call 807-626-5570 or email melissa@hospicenorthwest.ca (for volunteering in Thunder Bay) or regionalcoordinator@hospicenorthwest.ca (for volunteering in the Region).
This monthly column from Hospice Northwest examines various aspects of palliative support and bereavement services. It appears on the Healthstyle page of The Chronicle-Journal on the first Tuesday of each month. Call Hospice Northwest at 626-5570 for more information.
