Coming together to remember

BY KATHLEEN BUSO
On April 28, 2022, a small crowd gathered at the Adelaide Monarch Butterfly Garden for a very special purpose – to launch the annual Hike for Hospice and to dedicate this year’s Hike to butterfly garden founder Dan Fulton.
Despite the cool temperatures and the ice and snow stubbornly clinging to the grounds, the magic of this lovely space was still apparent.
Prior to June 2018, 420 Adelaide St. was a vacant municipal lot. But because of the passionate dedication of one man, Dan Fulton, it has been turned into a serene and colourful pollinator garden - a haven for monarch butterflies.
Hospice Northwest has many special connections with the garden and with its creator, Dan. In recent years, it has become an integral part of the Hike for Hospice.
The Hike, Hospice Northwest’s largest fundraiser, has been held in Thunder Bay for the past 10 years. It is a unique nationwide event hosted by palliative care organizations across Canada. Its purpose is to build awareness and raise funds to ensure individuals living with a life-limiting illness receive support through their end-of-life journey.
In 2018, the Hike for Hospice planning committee decided to add a memorial ribbon wall to the remembrance portion of the walk. Hikers were given a colourful ribbon to tie to a section of fence erected along the trails at Boulevard Lake. Names of loved ones were written on the ribbons and then tied them to the fence.
While Hike participants loved the idea of the ribbon wall, it was quite apparent that a more permanent memorial was needed. The 2019 Hike committee, along with help from a Leadership Thunder Bay’s CAP group, worked with local artist Luc Despres to design a piece of art with the theme of butterflies taking flight. The butterfly is a meaningful symbol that depicts transformation, change and hope.
The next step was to find a permanent home for the Remembrance Wall.
A suggestion was made to approach Dan Fulton, who was in the beginning stages of developing the Adelaide St. Monarch Garden. What better home for a butterfly wall than a butterfly garden?
Not only was Dan thrilled with the idea, he also revealed that his mother, Joy Fulton, was a past volunteer with Hospice Northwest.
The project took shape from there, with the permanent wall finally installed in June 2020. Three unique benches were later added, paid for by a generous donor, to create a beautiful retreat for those visiting the garden.
A butterfly inscribed with the name “Joy” was worked into the design as a touching tribute to Dan’s mother.
Sadly, in September 2021, Thunder Bay lost a very special person when Dan Fulton died unexpectedly.
This year, the 2022 Hike for Hospice is dedicated to Dan’s memory.
At the Hike launch, Hospice Northwest executive director Cherie Kok shared the story of how the wall came to be and the significance it holds for the organization. “Dan was a very good friend to Hospice Northwest. Without his help, we never would have been able to create such a lovely space where everyone can come at any time to honour, reflect and remember a loved one”.
She went on to describe the events planned for the 2022 Hike. “This year, after two years of lock downs and virtual Hikes, we are incredibly excited to offer the chance for participants to “Come Together to Remember”!
“The Hike is both virtual and in-person this year. While we are hoping people will join us at Current River Park on May 29th starting at 11 am, they are also welcome to walk wherever they are most comfortable. The in-person Hike will feature a local vendors’ market, food trucks, entertainment and our flower and ribbon Remembrance Ceremony”.
Cherie also revealed a new addition to the Hike. “This year, a new heart shaped silver charm will be offered for sale, which can be engraved with a loved one’s name and attached to the Remembrance Wall as a more permanent memorial. The first charm placed on the wall has been engraved with Dan Fulton’s name”.
A final touching addition to the Remembrance Wall was also unveiled. Artist Luc Despres has installed a new butterfly on the wall with the name ‘Dan’ inscribed, just above the one dedicated to his mother. The two butterflies soar into the sky as testaments to the beauty and fragility of life.
A 50/50 raffle in support of the Hike is also being offered. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.rafflebox.ca/raffle/hospicenorthwest
For more information on raffle tickets or to register for the Hike for Hospice, please visit www.hikeforhospicetbay.ca or call 807-626-5570.
This monthly column from Hospice Northwest examines various aspects of palliative support and bereavement services. It appears on the Healthstyle page of The Chronicle-Journal on the first Tuesday of each month. Call Hospice Northwest at 626-5570 for more information.
