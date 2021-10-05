Compassionate commitment to our clients

BY KATHLEEN BUSO
If we were to use one word to describe Hospice Northwest, it would be COMPASSION. While volunteerism is the cornerstone upon which our organization is built, compassion is the brick and mortar of our ‘Hospice without Walls’. We focus on compassion for the client, compassion for the caregiver and compassion for the bereaved. That compassionate support is offered to our clients wherever they may be - in private homes, long term care facilities, hospitals, or shelters for the vulnerably housed.
Each fall, Hospice Northwest launches our annual campaign to help raise funds which go directly towards helping our palliative and grief clients in Thunder Bay and Region make every moment matter by offering comfort, support and a sense of connection.
“In order to ensure our services remain free of charge for those who need them, Hospice Northwest must raise the equivalent of $562 each and every day. Funds are raised through various events, memorial donations and through our annual campaign”, explains Cherie Kok, HNW’s Executive Director. “We offer both end-of-life and grief support to over 350 clients each year. Our specially trained compassionate volunteers make a huge difference in the lives of the clients and families they support. In the last few years, our requests for grief support have tripled. Our caregiver support program has also grown substantially. We now offer one-to-one caregiver support, a 24/7 caregiver support phone line and a Caregiver Support workshop. The need is clearly there, and we are working hard to meet it”.
The following story illustrates one example of the kind of impact our compassionate services can have on a family:
Brent and Fatima’s Story
Brent was referred to Hospice Northwest in 2019, with several life limiting diagnoses. Brent was a chef prior to becoming ill, a happy and fun loving man who met his wife Fatima later in life. They had four wonderful years together before his health started to fail. As they faced the challenges of living with a progressive life limiting condition together, Fatima became Brent’s caregiver and advocate. With his health deteriorating, Brent required round the clock care and became wheelchair bound. A Hospice Northwest volunteer was matched with him in June 2019, and more recently another volunteer has started visiting him, providing him with additional support to deal with the changes he is going through, both physically and emotionally.
Fatima too is receiving assistance from Hospice Northwest. She initially participated in the Caregiver Support workshop, a five week course that was extremely helpful to her in navigating Brent’s health issues and which also provided them with other resources they could access in our area. Fatima also receives one-to-one caregiver support from Melissa, a volunteer who is there specifically for her and her needs as a caregiver to Brent.
The compassionate assistance provided by Hospice Northwest’s volunteers has made a world of difference to this family as they journey through the stages of Brent’s illness and Fatima’s caregiving.
Fatima describes the impact of this support: “Hospice Northwest has been a gift to both myself and my husband Brent! Over the last few years we have received invaluable information to help us navigate this difficult road, and emotional and mental support from the staff and volunteers in helping us cope with the ups and downs of living with and being beside a loved one who has a terminal illness.”
The funds raised through the 2021 annual campaign will also be instrumental in allowing Hospice Northwest to launch a brand new grief support service for children. HUUG (Help Us Understand Grief) is a specialized children’s grief program developed by Heart House Hospice in Mississauga Ontario. Hospice Northwest recognized the need for children’s grief support in our community and is working with Heart House Hospice to launch the program here. Statistics show that 1 in 5 children will experience the death of someone close to them by age 18. In 2016 there were 53,810 children and youth in the Northwestern Ontario region (0-19 years old). This means approximately 10,700 children will be bereaved in our region. Hospice Northwest hopes to provide support for this very vulnerable population with unmet needs. The launch of the HUUG program would not be possible without the extra funds raised through the annual campaign.
If you are able to help us with a small donation, please give us a call at 626-5573 or visit our website at https://www.hospicenorthwest.ca/how-you-can-help/annual-campaign/#donate
If you are a person with a life-limiting illness, a caregiver or a bereaved individual, please call us at 807-626-5570 for information on how we can provide compassionate support to you and your family.
This monthly column from Hospice Northwest examines various aspects of palliative support and bereavement services. It appears on the Healthstyle page of The Chronicle-Journal on the first Tuesday of each month. Call Hospice Northwest at 626-5570 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.