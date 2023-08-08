Control your worry for a more peaceful life

BY DR. JENNIFER SULLIVAN
IN TODAY’S fast-paced and unpredictable world, worrying has become a familiar companion for many. Worry is like a pesky mosquito buzzing around your ear, constantly distracting you from enjoying the present moment. While worry is a natural human emotion, excessive worrying can leave us feeling chronically anxious and stressed.
But worry doesn't have to control our lives. By adopting a proactive approach and implementing effective coping strategies, we can learn to navigate through worry and embrace peace of mind.
Understanding Worry
Worry often stems from a fear of the unknown or anticipation of negative outcomes. It's essential to recognize that worrying excessively won't change the outcome of a situation. Instead, it's more productive to focus on finding solutions and taking action where we can.
Identify the Source
Start by identifying the root cause of your worries. Is it related to work, relationships, finances, or health? Once you pinpoint the source, you can better address it. Write down your worries and consider if they are within your control. If not, remind yourself to let go of things beyond your influence.
Distinguish between Productive and Unproductive Worry
Not all worry is created equal. Productive worry prompts us to take action, while unproductive worry only drains our energy. Differentiate between the two by asking yourself, "Can I do something about this right now?" If the answer is yes, create an action plan. If not, consciously redirect your thoughts to something positive.
Practice Self-Care
Taking care of yourself is crucial when dealing with worry. Engage in activities that promote relaxation and well-being, such as exercise, meditation, or spending time in nature. Ensure you get enough sleep, eat balanced meals, and maintain a supportive social network. Nurturing your physical and emotional health helps build resilience against worry.
Challenge Negative Thoughts
Worry often stems from negative self-talk and catastrophic thinking. Challenge these thoughts by asking yourself if there is evidence to support your worries or if you are catastrophizing the situation. Often, you'll find that your worries are based on assumptions rather than facts. Replace negative thoughts with more balanced and realistic ones. By actively disputing worrisome thoughts, you can break the cycle of anxiety and gain a fresh perspective on your concerns.
Establish a Worry Time
Designating a specific time each day to address your worries can be incredibly helpful. Set aside 15-30 minutes to actively think about your concerns, write them down, and brainstorm potential solutions. By containing worry to a specific timeframe, you prevent it from intruding on other aspects of your life. This practice allows you to maintain control, manage your worries more effectively, and create boundaries between worry and relaxation.
Seek Support
Sharing your worries with trusted friends or family members can provide support and perspective. Sometimes, talking about your concerns out loud can help you gain clarity and identify potential solutions. Surrounding yourself with a supportive network can offer a sense of security, reassurance, and a reminder that you are not alone in facing challenges. Seeking professional help from a therapist or counselor can also provide valuable guidance and strategies for coping with worry.
Take Action
When worry arises, ask yourself, "Is there something I can do about this right now?" If the answer is yes, take action. Break down overwhelming tasks into smaller, manageable steps. By taking proactive measures, you regain a sense of control and diminish the power of worry over your life.
Worrying may be deeply ingrained in our culture, but it doesn't have to define our lives. By implementing the above strategies, you can effectively manage worry and reclaim your peace of mind.
Changing the Conversation is a monthly column by Jennifer Sullivan, Psychologist and CEO of Sullivan + Associates Clinical Psychology, that focuses on normalizing mental health issues through education and public awareness. It appears on the Healthstyle page on the second Tuesday of each month.
