Coping with grief over the holidays

BY JESSICA BRUCE
The holidays are fast approaching. A joyous time. A festive time. A time when families and friends celebrate the passage of another year and the coming of new opportunities.
But not everyone will feel like celebrating. For those who are grieving, the thought of the Christmas season and the new year can feel overwhelming.
Adapting to the absence of someone important in your life is difficult, but the first holiday season, with its constant reminders of special memories, can be especially painful for a grieving family. Since time does not heal emotional wounds, subsequent holiday seasons may also be painful and awkward. Even surrounded by family and friends, grievers may feel isolated, alone, and as if no one understands. This is especially true for children who often don’t understand these big emotions we call “grief”.
Hospice Northwest recognizes the intense feelings associated with the holidays when an individual is grieving. We have several events and activities that are designed to help the bereaved get through the ‘festive’ season.
For many years, Hospice Northwest has offered a Christmas collage workshop where folks can gather to remember their loved ones while using collage and art as a therapeutic form to express their grief. This workshop will be held on December 10th from 1 – 4. Contact our office to see if space is still available to register.
As well, dozens of people will gather again this year for a very special candle lighting ceremony during the Hearts and Hope Candlelight Memorial Service. This moving annual event will be held on Thursday December 8th at the DaVinci Center and is open to all who wish to pay tribute to their loved ones. This year, we will be joined by Applauze Productions children’s choir, who will add their beautiful voices to the celebration. Registration is required. Please call (807) 626-5570 to reserve your spot.
Hospice Northwest will also be hosting a special HUUG Holiday Children’s Workshop on December 17th, 2022 from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM. Children aged 4 – 16 and their caregivers are invited to join us for a morning of holiday themed activities designed to help with their feelings of grief. The goal of this workshop is to support children as they navigate their relationship with the person who has died, during what may be the first holiday without them. It is through memories and story sharing that individuals can continue to feel connected to the deceased, and ultimately find comfort. Each activity during this workshop not only creates a safe space where children and caregivers can talk about grief and express their emotions, but also learn different tools and techniques to cope during a tough time while honouring their person.
The Holiday Children’s Workshop is part of a monthly series of HUUG workshops hosted at the Nanabijou Day Care Center on Oliver Road. The H.U.U.G (Help Us Understand Grief) Children’s Program was launched in Thunder Bay in June 2022 and was designed to help grieving children learn healthy coping strategies. Trained facilitators guide the children through therapeutic, specialized activities while caregivers are provided with education and opportunities for open discussion on ways they can best support and navigate difficult conversations with their child. Through the HUUG monthly workshops, families are warmly wrapped around by a community of support in their grief.
An unknown author once wrote, “Grief is the last act of love we have to give to those we loved. Where there is deep grief, there was great love.” And so we hope that during this holiday season, if you feel heavy or lonely, you are reminded that you are not alone and that what you are feeling is a normal part of grief. Throughout this holiday season, may you know we are thinking of you and wishing you comfort and peace during what for many can be a very difficult time.
Our grief and bereavement services are available at no charge, and were created to help you cope with grief by offering support and healing. For more information about the HUUG Program, please contact Jessica Bruce, Grief Program Coordinator at Jessica@hospicenorthwest.ca or call (807) 697 2677. To register for any of holiday events, please call our office at (807) 626-5570.
This monthly column from Hospice Northwest examines various aspects of palliative support and bereavement services. It appears on the Healthstyle page of The Chronicle-Journal on the first Tuesday of each month. Call Hospice Northwest at 626-5570 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.