BY DR. JENNIFER SULLIVAN
We work hard all year and look forward to our much deserved vacation time. But what if looming anxiety robs us of the excitement and enjoyment of planning, preparing, and embarking on a vacation?
Vacations are meant to be a time of relaxation and rejuvenation, but for some individuals, the mere thought of going on a trip can trigger anxiety. However, with the right strategies and mindset, it is possible to overcome vacation anxiety and fully embrace your well-deserved getaway.
- Know your anxiety triggers. Vacation anxiety can stem from fear of the unknown, worries about travel logistics, or concerns about leaving responsibilities behind. Other anxiety-inducing factors include safety concerns and expectations of the perfect holiday. Recognizing your specific triggers is crucial to managing vacation anxiety.
- Plan and prepare in advance. One of the most effective ways to alleviate vacation anxiety is through careful planning and preparation. Start by creating a detailed itinerary that includes transportation, accommodations, and activities. Research your destination and familiarize yourself with local customs, safety precautions, and any potential challenges. Make a checklist and pack well in advance to reduce last-minute stress. By addressing potential concerns ahead of time, you can gain a sense of control, which will help to minimize your anxiety.
- Manage your expectations. Ensuring realistic expectations for your holiday is another important strategy in reducing vacation anxiety. Accept that not everything will go as planned and embrace spontaneity. Be on the lookout for self-talk about the perfect vacation. When the bar is set too high for the perfect vacation, unexpected events and minor setbacks—natural parts of any vacation—can result in feelings of stress and disappointment. Work on setting realistic expectations and maintain a flexible attitude. Emphasize the process rather than fixating on the outcome, allowing yourself to enjoy the experience as it unfolds. Be open to new adventures and possibilities and remember that the true essence of a vacation lies in relaxation, exploration, and creating lasting memories.
- Prioritize self-care. Prioritizing self-care during your vacation can significantly reduce anxiety. Engage in activities that promote relaxation and stress relief, such as exercising or practicing mindfulness meditation. Allocate time for rest and rejuvenation, allowing yourself time to unwind and recharge. Avoid overplanning and embrace downtime to prevent burnout. Engaging in activities you enjoy, such as reading, walking in nature, or simply resting in your hotel room, can also contribute to a sense of calm and well-being.
- Set boundaries. If concerns about work or other commitments persist, communicate boundaries with colleagues or family members. Establishing clear expectations and delegating tasks can help create a temporary sense of relief.
- Disconnect from Technology. Constant connectivity can prevent us from fully disconnecting and unwinding during our vacation. Set aside dedicated "tech-free" time to foster relaxation and reduce anxiety.
- Seek support. If vacation anxiety persists or becomes overwhelming, seek support from loved ones or a professional. Talk openly about your concerns with trusted friends or family members who can offer reassurance and advice. Consider consulting a mental health professional who can provide guidance in managing anxiety and developing coping strategies. Remember, you are not alone, and seeking support is a sign of strength.
This year, free yourself from the shackles of vacation anxiety. Relax, rejuvenate, have fun, and make the most of your time away. By understanding your triggers, planning ahead, setting realistic expectations, prioritizing self-care, setting boundaries, disconnecting from technology, and seeking support when needed, you can embrace relaxation and adventure, and ensure a more enjoyable and anxiety-free vacation.
Changing the Conversation is a monthly column by Jennifer Sullivan, Psychologist and CEO of Sullivan + Associates Clinical Psychology, that focuses on normalizing mental health issues through education and public awareness. It appears on the Healthstyle page on the second Tuesday of each month.
