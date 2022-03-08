De-stressing over Ukraine

Tips to take your mind off Russian invasion
BY DR. SUZANNE CHOMYCZ
How many of us woke up this morning, turned on the news, and felt feelings of anxiety or stress associated Russia’s attack on Ukraine?
Despite living on a different continent, many of us can feel distressed by what we are seeing on the news, particularly feelings of uncertainty about what is to come and how it will affect us in Thunder Bay. Some may have personal connections to Ukraine, while others may be triggered by the images of war and violence being released.
Keep in mind that experiencing anxiety and worry in this situation is normal. You may also notice issues with sleep, concentration, or feeling tense. Further, these symptoms can be exacerbated by the pandemic, which has left our emotional reserves depleted for many individuals.
Despite having compassion for the individuals affected by this crisis, it is also important to have compassion for ourselves and how we are feeling. Below are several evidence-based strategies for managing anxiety related to the Ukraine crisis. Keep in mind they will be the most effective if implemented regularly.
- Remove yourself from possible anxiety triggers. Step away from the television and your phone. Removing yourself from the news and social media, even temporarily, allows you to be more mindful in the present moment. Of course, limiting your news intake may take some self-discipline. Consider checking the news for a limited time only (for example, 10 minutes at the start of the newscast), or perhaps during certain times of the day (for instance, limiting yourself to watching only the morning news). If possible, complete a relaxing activity afterwards if you are feeling anxious or stressed. Turn off notifications and try to avoid graphic content.
- Avoid “doom scrolling,” which is excessive, time-consuming scrolling through negative news only. We tend to seek out information when we are faced with uncertainty. However, instead of getting useful information, we often focus more on the negative news. Only paying attention to the negative aspects of the situation can lead to ruminating about the worst-case scenarios. Be aware of these catastrophic thoughts and the fact that they are often not helpful or realistic. See if you can think of a positive or less-negative outcome instead. Further, consider the source. Focus only on reliable sources and stick to the facts rather than speculations.
- Try to find positive news. Knowing all of the facts, even the negative ones, can be important for some individuals, but it is also important to be aware of positive news. Paying attention to positive news stories can help counteract the anxiety and stress you may be feeling. Even if it is not related to Ukraine, it can still promote feelings of hopefulness and increased motivation.
- Focus on what you can control rather than what you cannot. It is vital to focus on situations and events within our control during stressful times. For instance, focus on structuring your day, including activities such as meal planning, exercise, and making sleep a priority. Adding structure to your day can provide a sense of comfort.
- Consider giving back. Doing nice things for people can improve our mental health. Acts of kindness may be as simple as giving a compliment or holding the door open for someone. You can also find ways of donating to Ukraine online.
- Engage in relaxation and self-care activities. Self-care is especially important during stressful times. Engage in mindfulness, go for a walk, do some deep breathing, read a good book, or listen to music you enjoy. Even setting boundaries and limiting your news intake are forms of self-care.
- Reach out to your support systems, such as family and friends. Talking with a family member or friend can help you cope during stressful times. Consider taking with a counsellor or psychotherapist if your anxiety symptoms persist or worse and begin to affect your daily functioning.
Changing the Conversation is a monthly column by members of the clinical team at Sullivan + Associates Clinical Psychology, that focuses on normalizing mental health issues through education and public awareness. It appears on the Healthstyle page on the second Tuesday of each month.
