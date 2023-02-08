BY MELISSA HAZEN
Many of us have heard the adage, “Volunteers do not necessarily have the time; they just have the heart” (Elizabeth Andrew). When it comes to describing a hospice volunteer, truer words were never spoken. The compassion one must possess, the compulsion to expand yourself outwards, to draw someone else in, comfort them, to simply be present with them. It’s not an easy task. If you’re wondering where you could find a group of people possessing the qualities listed above well, that’s easy: they’re busy volunteering with Hospice Northwest. If you’ve ever visited anyone in long term care, the hospitals or retirement homes odds are, you’ve encountered these swift footed angels already. As a “hospice without walls” it can be difficult to wrangle these warm hearted do-gooders, but in celebration of their efforts and achievements we put the call out to gather, and with the promise of community and a tasty meal at the Da Vinci, last December we managed to do just that.
The Clay Mosley Award is dedicated to a Hospice Northwest Volunteer who encompasses the heart and mission of Hospice Northwest Services in their volunteer work. This award is named after Clay Mosely, a long-time HNW volunteer who was known for being a compassionate, kind-hearted and dedicated individual who went above and beyond the call of duty for his clients. Each year we have the privilege of deciding who amongst our ranks has best embodied the qualities and spirit of the awards namesake. For an organization who is volunteer led by a group of individuals dedicated to aiding complete strangers in their palliative and grief & bereavement journeys, it can be a challenge. It’s a humbling practise, though in the end it was obvious: in 2022 it was time to celebrate and honour Mr. Larry Dicks.
A HNW volunteer since 2010, Larry has supported countless clients and families under his caring watch. With flashing eyes and a joke or three queued behind his mischievous grin, Larry is a delight to all who know him. Leaving a string of chuckling HNW staff in his wake, Larry is a common sight around the office. Armed with notebook and pen, he is dutiful in relaying not only information pertaining to his own work, but suggestions of people he has encountered who he feels would benefit from our services. Intent on improving the experience of those working beside him, Larry is quick to reach out with helpful updates or suggestions. There isn’t a person on staff who has not benefited from something Larry has shared with them. His advocacy for Hospice Northwest borders on legendary with countless articles written, presentations performed and introductions made. However, it is the time he spends with his clients which demonstrates the warmth and compassion which drives Larry in his work.
“Belonging to an organization like Hospice Northwest gives me a great feeling, as we are making the world a more beautiful place by being there for people in times of need. As a group, we are that little ray of sunshine for someone who may never see the sun again. The privilege of being with someone who is dying gives you a different perspective on how to live your life, and the process helps prepare you for that inevitable journey as well.” (Larry Dicks)
Thank you to the Mosley family for coming out last December and helping us recognize the dedication and achievements of Larry, and thank you Larry, for your unflagging devotion to those in need. With strong examples to guide us we are all made better on this journey together.
Hospice Northwest volunteers are the heart of our organization. Our volunteers are compassionate listeners with a caring attitude and the desire to give back to their community. If you feel you have those qualities, please give our Volunteer Coordinator a call at 626-5572 to find out more information about volunteering. You can also apply online at https://www.hospicenorthwest.ca/how-you-can-help/hospice-northwest-volunteer-program/volunteer-application-form/
