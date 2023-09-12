Ditch negativity to be happier

BY DR. JENNIFER SULLIVAN
DO you ever find yourself caught up in a habit of constant complaining? Have you noticed a tendency to focus on the negative aspects of situations instead of the positive ones? If so, you're not alone! Our brains are naturally wired to pay more attention to negative information, experiences, and events than positive ones, a phenomenon known as "the negativity bias." Scientists believe this bias evolved as a survival mechanism in our ancestors when vigilance against potential threats or dangers, such as predators, was essential for their survival.
However, while our inclination to focus on the negative may be hardwired, it doesn't mean it's productive. Left unchecked, this negativity bias—and the chronic complaining that often accompanies it—can take a toll on our mental, emotional, and physical well-being.
Chronic negativity, whether it manifests as constant complaining, pessimism, or dwelling on negative thoughts, can lead to mental health issues such as anxiety and depression. It can also wear down an individual's self-esteem and self-worth, making it challenging to feel confident and capable.
Habitual complaining reinforces negative thought patterns and keeps our attention fixated on problems rather than solutions. This negative thinking can undermine our ability to cope with stress and adversity. Over time, persistent negativity and complaining can result in a pessimistic outlook, cynicism, and diminished happiness. Moreover, chronic negativity can adversely affect physical health, including increased stress hormone levels, elevated blood pressure, and a weakened immune system, making individuals more susceptible to various health problems.
Lastly, negativity and perpetual complaining can strain and damage our relationships, creating a toxic atmosphere and contributing to dissatisfaction and unhappiness over time. People are naturally drawn to positivity and tend to distance themselves from constant complaining or negativity, which can lead to social isolation. (It's important to note that expressing concerns or seeking support from others in a constructive way can be beneficial for mental well-being.)
Once we grasp the negative impact of constant negativity, we can take proactive steps to break free from this cycle.
1. Focus on the Positive: One effective strategy to curb complaining is to train ourselves to concentrate on the positives. Practicing gratitude is a powerful way to shift our mindset. Take a few moments each day to reflect on the things you appreciate in your life, no matter how small they may seem. By cultivating gratitude, we can gradually reduce our tendency to complain and develop a more optimistic outlook.
2. Shift Focus to Problem-Solving: Complaining without taking action perpetuates negativity. Instead of fixating on problems, shift your attention toward finding solutions. When confronted with a challenge or frustration, ask yourself, "What can I do to improve this situation?" Taking a proactive approach empowers us to make positive changes and regain a sense of control. Whether brainstorming ideas, seeking advice, or implementing small changes, actively working toward solutions helps break the negativity cycle.
3. Practice Mindfulness: Being fully present in the moment enables us to observe our thoughts and emotions without judgment. Mindfulness allows us to detach from negative patterns and choose more constructive responses. When you catch yourself complaining, pause and take a deep breath. Shift your attention to the present moment and decide to respond in a more positive and constructive way. Practicing mindfulness can help rewire our brains and reduce our inclination to complain.
4. Surround Yourself with Positivity: The company we keep significantly influences our mindset. Surrounding ourselves with positive, uplifting people can help break the habit of complaining. Seek out individuals who radiate positivity and inspire you to focus on solutions rather than problems. Engage in activities that bring you joy and cultivate an environment that supports your efforts to stop complaining. By surrounding yourself with positive influences, you create a supportive ecosystem that encourages personal growth and fosters a more optimistic outlook.
Complaining may be a deeply ingrained habit, but it's one that we can overcome. By training ourselves to focus on the positives and solutions, practicing mindfulness, and surrounding ourselves with positivity, we can gradually break free from the cycle of negativity and complaining. Embracing a more positive mindset benefits our well-being and has a ripple effect on those around us. It's time to let go of the negativity and start living our best lives.
Changing the Conversation is a monthly column by Jennifer Sullivan, Psychologist and CEO of Sullivan + Associates Clinical Psychology, that focuses on normalizing mental health issues through education and public awareness. It appears on the Healthstyle page on the second Tuesday of each month.
