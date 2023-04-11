BY DR. JENNIFER SULLIVAN
Autism Ontario defines Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) as a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects the way a person communicates and relates to people and the world around them. Children with autism often show difficulties in verbal and non-verbal communication, social interactions, and restricted, repetitive interests and behaviours. Autism generally appears before age three.
Early intervention for children with ASD is important--making early identification and diagnosis critical. But, unfamiliarity with early signs of ASD and long wait times for diagnostic services, can delay intervention.
In 2021, the Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Diagnostic Pathways Committee (Thunder Bay and district) was established. They set out to identify current referral diagnostic pathways, to build community networks and to increase capacity building.
With representation from various organizations, agencies, and school boards within Thunder Bay and district, it wasn’t long before 24 passionate and dedicated professionals were working together towards improving Autism diagnostic services for families in our community. In little over a year, the group has made some promising headway.
A need for training on screening tools to help streamline ASD assessment referrals was identified. Dr. Christopher Mushquash, Professor in the Department of Psychology at Lakehead University and a registered clinical psychologist providing services at Dilico Anishinabek Family Care presented this training. He focused on two popular screening measures that help identify symptoms and behaviours of Autism and are a cost-effective way to determine whether an individual should be referred for a complete diagnostic evaluation. Due to the popularity of Dr. Mushquash’s talk, he was asked to provide a second round of training to ensure everyone interested had an opportunity to attend.
Another important goal was to build community capacity in diagnosing Autism Spectrum Disorder. Training by the ECHO Autism program (Holland-Bloorview) was arranged. ECHO Autism works to further develop pediatricians', school psychologists', allied health professionals' and education staff's skills to screen, diagnose (if applicable), and best support children and youth diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and their families.
The training focused on ASD assessment and diagnosis for ASD, including developing familiarity with the ECHO model for building community capacity.
Also, through seeking input from parents and caregivers who have been through the assessment process, the committee learned that parents often felt confused about the next steps after diagnosis. To address this gap, the team developed a list of post-diagnosis recommendations, as well as a “First Steps after Diagnosis for Families” booklet (currently in development).
Outside the realm of the ASD Diagnostic Pathways Committee, another noteworthy initiative to help families seeking an autism assessment was developed— the designation of a “SmartStart Hub” at George Jeffrey’s Children’s Centre. SmartStart Hubs have been created as a clear point of entry to services for children and families. The Smartstart Hub brings together local child development professionals, giving families that have a concern about their child’s development seamless connections to assessments and services. Parents who are concerned about their child’s development—whether their child is meeting developmental milestones—can contact the SmartStart Hub to start the process of assessment.
Relatedly, in a joint effort by children’s agencies in Thunder Bay and district, an early identification campaign has been developed. Aimed at parents and caregivers, the “Monitor the Milestones” campaign focused on increasing awareness, informing appropriate screening, and informing families where to access services. The message of the campaign is that early detection of autism ensures children get the support they need. Ten signs associated with autism were listed on posters, such as avoiding eye contact, obsessions with certain interests, and lack of response to name).
It is wonderful to see such impressive efforts being made to help families access and navigate services for Autism Spectrum Disorder. For more information, check out Autism Ontario’s website at www.autismontario.com. To learn more about the Smartstart hub, visit georgejeffrey.com.
Changing the Conversation is a monthly column by Jennifer Sullivan, Psychologist and CEO of Sullivan + Associates Clinical Psychology, that focuses on normalizing mental health issues through education and public awareness. It appears on the Healthstyle page on the second Tuesday of each month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.