BY DR. JENNIFER SULLIVAN
Anxiety is one of the most common mental health issues affecting children. According to the Anxiety Canada website, up to 20 percent of Canadian children and teens will have (experience) difficulties with anxiety over the lifespan.
Despite the pervasiveness of childhood anxiety, many parents aren’t sure how to best support their anxious child. However, when armed with key information and research-backed strategies, parents can be important allies in their child’s battle with anxiety.
Below are some evidence-based strategies to help your child with managing their anxiety.
EDUCATE YOUR CHILD ABOUT ANXIETY
Providing your child with an understanding of anxiety is an essential first step in helping them develop effective coping strategies.
Teach your child about the three components of anxiety: thoughts, physical symptoms, and behaviours.
Thoughts: Explain that how we think about situations affects our emotions. For instance, if we hear a banging sound on the window and think, “someone is trying to break in,” we will feel scared. On the other hand, if we think, “that’s just the tree branches hitting the window,” we will feel calm.
Physical Symptoms: Help your child understand that our bodies have a built-in “fight-flight-or-freeze response,” which allows us to detect danger and react quickly to possible threats in our environment. When this response goes off at inappropriate times (i.e., when there is no danger present), we experience various physical symptoms, such as headaches, nausea, shakiness, etc.).
Behaviours: Let your child know that it is normal to want to escape or avoid situations that make us feel anxious; however, it is only by facing our fears that we can overcome them.
TEACH YOUR CHILD TO CALM THEMSELVES WITH DEEP BREATHING
Teach your child to use strategies such as deep breathing, mindfulness, and physical activity to help counteract the unpleasant bodily sensations that come with anxiety.
HELP YOUR CHILD TO THINK LIKE A DETECTIVE
Children who worry a lot tend to make two types of thinking errors: overestimating the likelihood of bad events happening and believing the event will be unbearably catastrophic. Therefore, teaching your child to think more realistically is crucial.
A kid-friendly approach is to teach your child how to think like a detective. Detectives look for clues, examine evidence, and then come to a conclusion.
In their book Helping Your Anxious Child: Third Edition, the authors recommend having your child choose a favourite detective or superhero character (e.g., Harry Potter, Spiderman) and encouraging them to think like their chosen character.
Whenever your child begins to feel anxious, help them identify what they are worried about. In other words, what bad event are they expecting to happen?
Next, with the sleuthing skills of a modern-day Sherlock Holmes, assist your child in gathering as many clues as possible about their worry thought.
Questions to help your child gather evidence include:
- What has happened before in this situation?
- What general things do I know about this situation?
- What is more likely to happen?
- What has happened to other people?
After your child has gathered evidence, support them in re-evaluating their worried thought. In other words, help your child see that the catastrophic outcome isn’t very likely. Finally, assist them in developing a new, more realistic thought.
To learn more about these and other science-backed strategies, check out the book, Helping Your Anxious Child: Third Edition by Ronald Rapee and colleagues.
Another excellent resource is the “Anxiety in Children” section of the Anxiety Canada website (anxietycanada.com). This site includes a 2-minute video about the fight-flight-freeze response, as well as two animated series (Galaxy Brain and Time Travelling Pizza) designed to help kids understand and cope with anxiety.
Changing the Conversation is a monthly column by Jennifer Sullivan, Psychologist and CEO of Sullivan + Associates Clinical Psychology, that focuses on normalizing mental health issues through education and public awareness. It appears on the Healthstyle page on the second Tuesday of each month.
