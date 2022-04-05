Finding a Way Through Grief

BY KATHLEEN BUSO
“In the past, my grief felt like a path. I didn't know where the path led, it was foggy and lonely. The path was long, sometimes I had to lay down and take a break. But I always got up, I always kept going.”
- Sadie Mallon, A Personal Lens on Grief Participant
The staff and volunteers at Hospice Northwest are dedicated to helping the grieving along their path. We are here to reach out a hand to those who need assistance when they pause, stumble or fall. We are constantly exploring new ways to offer that help, including the upcoming photography exhibition entitled A Personal Lens on Grief, being held at the Thunder Bay Art Gallery from April 9 – 30. The show will feature photographs and stories from 20 participants, focusing on their individual grief experiences.
The exhibition begins with a grand opening celebration on April 9th from 3 – 4:30 pm, featuring music by Women in Black and a special dance performance entitled Cycles of Grief by Image Studio of Dance. The dance was choreographed specifically to reflect the theme of the project, “What Does Grief Look Like to You?”
The Personal Lens on Grief project was designed to focus on the participants’ personal experiences on their grief journeys. “By sharing our grief together as a community, we encourage discussion, collaborate for change and build a community of support”, Jessica Bruce, grief coordinator at Hospice Northwest explains.
“Hospice Northwest has identified how individuals need to process their grief uniquely and how the act of sharing our stories can be healing. However, not everyone can share in a traditional way. Reflection on what grief means to the artist, seeking out an image, writing about that image and putting that photograph on a wall for our community to witness can empower individuals along their healing journey”.
In addition to the exhibition, Hospice Northwest will also be offering two grief workshops at the Thunder Bay Art Gallery: Processing Grief Through Movement Workshop on April 23, 2022 from 1 - 3pm, led by Claudia Otto & Marlene-Stirrett Matson, Image Studio of Dance instructors and Expressive Art Workshop on April 30 from 1 - 3 pm, led by Sadie Mallon, HNW volunteer. A Movie Night will also be held on April 27 from 5 - 7pm, during which a screening of a Personal Lens on Grief video will be shown.
Finding the funds necessary to offer grief services such as this event can be challenging. Hospice Northwest was fortunate to receive a grant from the Thunder Bay Community Foundation to host the unique exhibition. Our partner in the project, Image Studio of Dance, was grateful to receive funding from the City of Thunder Bay Community, Youth and Cultural Program to support the creation and performance of the dance piece and the Processing Grief Through Movement Workshop.
Hospice Northwest also relies on the generosity of our community donors to help raise the funds for our ongoing grief services, which include the new HUUG Children’s Grief program, Hearts and Hope grief support groups, Circle of Friends grief workshops and one-to-one grief support.
The annual Hike for Hospice, happening on May 29th is essential to raising funds for these programs. For the past two years, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Hike has been a virtual event, but the 2022 fundraiser offers us the opportunity to come together in person to support hospice palliative care in our community.
“Our theme for the 2022 Hike is Coming Together to Remember”, states Cherie Kok, Hospice Northwest executive director. “Hikers have the option of walking virtually over the weekend of May 27-29. They can walk at their camps, in their neighbourhoods, wherever they are most comfortable, but we are excited to announce that we will also host an in-person outdoor gathering at Current River Park. We have a variety of fun activities planned for participants before they begin their walk around Boulevard Lake. There will be a special stop at the Adelaide St. Monarch Butterfly Garden, where participants can pause for a moment to tie a ribbon to our butterfly remembrance wall in memory of their loved ones. We will be announcing more details about the Hike in the coming weeks”.
For more information about A Personal Lens on Grief Photography Exhibition or the 2022 Hike for Hospice, please call Hospice Northwest at (807) 626-5570 or visit our website at www.hospicenorthwest.ca
This monthly column from Hospice Northwest examines various aspects of palliative support and bereavement services. It appears on the Healthstyle page of The Chronicle-Journal on the first Tuesday of each month. Call Hospice Northwest at 626-5570 for more information.
