Finding pandemic positives

Many say that the pandemic has forced them to slow down and embrace what is most important to them
BY HOSPICE NORTHWEST
For the majority of us, the Covid-19 pandemic has had a profound effect on our lives. It has changed the way we do things, including how we say our final goodbyes to our loved ones who have died. The virus has caused so much hardship – but surprisingly, some people have found a silver lining to help them cope with a world that has been turned upside down.
We took an informal poll amongst our supporters to find out if any positives have come from this current lock down. Some people have said that gathering with loved ones through virtual means has been a real blessing, although sometimes a curse for those less technically inclined! Celebrating special occasions, sharing a glass of wine or learning to cook ravioli from scratch through virtual meeting platforms have offered a break in the clouds of their gloomy isolation.
For some individuals, the ability to get to know and communicate with their neighbours in a more fulfilling way has helped. Many say that the pandemic has forced them to slow down and embrace what is most important to them, giving them more time for family and friends– some have joked that it may be a little too much family time! Many of the pet lovers among us say that their pets are far happier with their people home more. Environmentalists are celebrating that the air appears to be healthier with less gas emissions. Some say they have cleaned out that one terrible closet that they have put off organizing for years.
One mom shared with us that her 16 year old son asked her to go for a walk – AMAZING! Many people indicate that when they do get to see a friend from a distance or in between lockdowns, it has been more a powerful and meaningful experience than ever before.
For Hospice Northwest, as difficult as things have been, there’ve also been many silver linings. We have started several new programs that have been of great benefit to our clients. We have advocated for our volunteers to get back in to see our clients in long term care and hospital settings because we believe that no one should ever have to die alone.
Hospice Northwest has also found a silver lining in the way Covid-19 has forced us to re-invent our biggest awareness and fundraising event of the year, the annual Hike for Hospice. Since we can’t gather together en masse to Hike for Hospice, we will once again host a virtual Hike. The benefit to this is that it encourages people from across our region to walk together, virtually, in support of hospice palliative care.
Back in 1994, when Hospice Northwest was just a fledging organization operating out of Thunder Bay, the agency received Ministry of Health funding to offer services outside of the city. We now have programming in Nipigon, Marathon, Manitouwadge, Terrace Bay/Schreiber and Geraldton/Longlac. Surprisingly, the pandemic has opened up our ability to communicate and interact with these regional programs in a whole new way!
In February 2021, Hospice Northwest hired a new Regional Coordinator, Teresa Robert, a retired nurse from Terrace Bay, to oversee all the regional programs and offer the same services that are available in Thunder Bay. Virtual platforms like Zoom have allowed us to train regional volunteers, offer educational events and host grief support groups. To us, this is truly a beneficial by-product of our current situation.
Teresa and her army of volunteer angels in the region have also decided to join forces with the Thunder Bay office to participate in the HIKE for HOSPICE. Teresa says, “Because the Hike is virtual again this year and participants can hike wherever they want, I’m working on getting all long term care homes in the region to enter a team and walk the halls, walk in the gardens or stroll outside”.
This new sense of community has been a blessing for Hospice Northwest. At a time when fundraising is more challenging than ever before, an increase in regional participation will help us reach our goal of $55,000!
Hike for Hospice is more than just a walk. It is an opportunity to honour and remember our loved ones at a time when traditional funerals can’t be held. Hike participants are given a flower and memorial ribbon and invited to send in a photo, all as part of our special remembrance ceremony. And this year, more than ever before, we need to honour those we have lost.
Please call 626-5570 or visit our website at www.hospicenorthwest.ca to register.
