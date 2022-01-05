Finding the way on the grief journey

Processing loss needs to be in our own time and in a way that makes sense to us
BY KIMBERLEY RAMSBOTTOM,
OUTREACH PROGRAM COORDINATOR
This December Bell Hooks died. She was an American author, professor, and social activist. She said, “to be loving is to be open to grief, to be touched by sorrow, even sorrow that is unending.”
During my work with Hospice Northwest, I have witnessed the incredible resilience of individuals who face the most unimaginable losses. I have seen how powerful the human spirit can be and how love is its foundation. However, like Bell Hooks said, to be loving is to be open to grief. Each individual has a way to deal and cope with hurt, pain, loss and grief. Each of us needs to find our own way to cope with loss that is unique to us, as unique as our relationship was to the person we are grieving. Processing loss needs to be in our own time and in a way that makes sense to us.
I have witnessed the power of sharing our stories with others in the grief journey, both personally and professionally. Over the past weekend, I participated in a Hospice Northwest event during which an Elder spoke of a healing grief journey. I reflected afterwards on how she shared her own stories of her healing journey to guide the participants. The healing grief journey can occur when we can create a space that allows us to process all of the overwhelming feelings of loss and sorrow.
As a society we love to share stories. We tell stories about birth, first steps, learning, growth, love, ceremony, traditions, funny stories, old stories and sometimes even sad stories. I have seen how people often do not want to share the stories of their grief because they do not want to share that much sorrow with another, they don’t want to burden others, or they don’t want to be raw or vulnerable in front of another. Sharing these stories, however hard, has the ability to lighten the individual’s grief. I have witnessed how healing it can be for people to say the name of their loved one over and over. I have seen how the tears cried for that loved one can be cleansing to the soul and how liberating it can be when the stories are allowed to come out in a nonjudgmental space.
For many people, sharing their story helps by expressing their hurt, their pain, their loss and their grieving journey with others. Those who have not experienced a significant loss may not understand that for many grievers, there is a need to tell their story. However, they may not know how to share it, where to share it and if they should tell it. In loss there is simply so much to comprehend. For some, sharing is a way to process the loss and how it happened. While it may be incredibly painful to share their stories, it is a way to make room in their reality for this loss. The new narrative often will be a lifetime journey of losses that will never be. Sharing our stories can be our way of wrapping our minds around our new reality.
I have witnessed how finding others with “grief in common” has helped individuals in their healing grief journey. It is about finding a space where you do not feel like a burden, where you feel heard, where you don’t feel crazy or alone - where you can acknowledge the loss and not feel guilty doing it. A group can help individuals feel supported because others are open to hearing their story. The others in the group often learn from sharing their grief journeys. Support group members can appreciate the struggles of loss, the overwhelming feelings, and the social isolation that grief can inflict on us.
If you are not a talker, or maybe not comfortable in a group setting, there are still ways to get your story out. Journal, write poems, write or sing songs, whatever you need to do to cleanse and share your story.
Hospice Northwest has grief support groups that are specifically designed to meet the individual needs of the grieving. We offer support group for Bereaved Parents, Loss from Suicide, Loss from Overdose, Widow/ers, and the newest group to be offered is Gashkendamide’e (Be Grieved from the Heart) Loss and Grief Support Group for Indigenous Peoples. Please call 807-626-5570 for more information.
