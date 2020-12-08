BY DR. JENNIFER SULLIVAN
The holiday season is right around the corner. But, is it really going to be “the most wonderful time of the year,” as Andy Williams’ classic Christmas song declares?
Williams paints a heartwarming picture of “holiday greetings and gay happy meetings ... parties for hosting ... hearts will be glowing when loved ones are near.”
Wait—stop the music! What about COVID? Like the Grinch, will it steal Christmas from us? Given that many can’t be with family due to travel and gathering restrictions, will “Blue Christmas” be a more fitting anthem for the holiday season?
Although we are apart, we can still be together, thanks to modern technology. This year, you can keep your holiday traditions going, and perhaps even make some new ones, through the power of virtual platforms, such as Zoom.
Before jumping on your computer or laptop and connecting with relatives, a little planning will go a long way in making your family get-together one for the history books.
Start by selecting a date and time, a platform (for instance, Zoom, or an app such as Houseparty), and a host (if you aren’t up for the task, consider asking your super-organized sister!).
Next, decide on a theme (a popular one is ugly Christmas sweaters). Send out invitations (this can be as simple as emailing or texting everyone, or as elaborate as making fun invitations).
Now for the fun part—plan your activities.
Games, sing-alongs, crafts, holiday Bingo, dramatic holiday readings, the sky’s the limit!
Here are some ideas for a fun-filled, memorable virtual family get-together:
FAMILY GAMES
Heads Up! This popular game is a twist on charades. It is available for virtual play by downloading the Houseparty app.
Quick Draw. If you love Pictionary, then this game is for you. Available on the Houseparty app.
Trivia. Who doesn’t love a good trivia challenge? You can play 18 different categories of trivia on, you guessed it, the Houseparty app. Another option is to get everyone together on Zoom and use a “random trivia generator.” You can have the host ask the questions and then have the participants submit their answers simultaneously.
HOLIDAY-THEMED SCAVENGER HUNT
In this fun-filled, energizing team activity, family members work together, racing around their homes to find items from a list provided by the host. Be creative with the items on the list, time limits, and scoring.
HOLIDAY KARAOKE
There are lots of ways to enjoy a family sing-along. You can use the social video website Watch2Gether, which allows you to watch videos in-sync with others. From there, stream lyric videos of your favourite songs or Christmas carols, and you will be rocking around the Christmas tree in no time!
DRAMATIC HOLIDAY READINGS
For a quieter activity, engage in a dramatic holiday reading. Don’t forget to get your hot chocolate and holiday treats ready, dim the lights, and stoke the fire before you begin. Choose from favourite holiday classics, such as The Night Before Christmas, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and the Polar Express. Have a single narrator, or family members can take turns reading.
The only limit to ideas for your virtual family gathering is your imagination. Be creative and let your family’s unique personalities and interests guide you when planning your virtual holiday festivities. With a bit of ingenuity, planning, and technology, not even COVID can stop us from having, in the words of Burl Ives, “a holly, jolly Christmas this year!”
“Changing the Conversation” is a monthly column by Jennifer Sullivan, Psychologist and CEO of Sullivan + Associates Clinical Psychology, that focuses on normalizing mental health issues through education and public awareness. It appears on the Healthstyle page on the second Tuesday of each month.
