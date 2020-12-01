BY KATHLEEN BUSO
For the past eight years, Giving Tuesday has been a rallying point for charitable giving in Canada. It is a day of action which demonstrates the power of coming together for the common purpose of selflessly supporting others. Giving Tuesday is an opportunity to join with fellow community members to donate to organizations which make our communities stronger - organizations such as Hospice Northwest.
For this year’s Giving Tuesday, Hospice Northwest’s campaign is focusing on Gashkendamede’e, a grief program for Indigenous People developed by Hospice Northwest in collaboration with Dilico Anishinabek Family Care.
Ontario has the largest Indigenous population in Canada and 78 per cent of First Nation communities in Ontario are located here in Northern Ontario. Through experience, education, involvement with communities and individuals, and direct work in grief, the staff of Hospice Northwest have witnessed the impact of unresolved grief on Indigenous Peoples in the Thunder Bay region. Colonization, loss of land, loss of language and culture, the residential school system, child apprehensions and loss of the family system have had a profound influence on how First Nation people experience loss today. The intergenerational effect on cultural and personal identity, healthy family and parenting relationships, self-esteem and connection to historical practices and protocols all make the grieving process challenging.
Hospice Northwest identified this need and took on the challenge of becoming one of the few organizations to ask what was required for community members to encourage healing and wellness. An advisory committee was developed consisting of Elders, Indigenous community members, grief and loss counselors and individuals specialising in research and program development. In depth research was conducted with recommended literature, the best theory in Indigenous healing practices and continued input from three focus groups.
Kimberley Ramsbottom, Gashkendamide’e Program Developer feels honoured to be a part of this program, “I have always dreamt of doing something where I could make a difference in so many lives. I am so thankful to Hospice Northwest and everyone who gave their time and energy to develop a support group that will hopefully help many in their healing journey.”
Today, on Giving Tuesday, our community has a special opportunity to help this program continue! A very generous anonymous donor is matching donations dollar for dollar to a maximum of $3,000. Every $1 invested will become $2 of support for Hospice Northwest, up to the maximum amount. There has never been a better time to give. Proceeds from this Giving Tuesday campaign will go directly to training more facilitators in our community for Hospice Northwest to expand and grow this much needed grief program.
Beatrice Twance-Hynes, Cultural Manager at Dilico Anishinabek Family Care, has been an integral part of facilitating this pilot program and she is strongly urging people to give. “This program is so important and we need the funds to grow. There is a strong need locally and with outlying communities. I have seen the impact this program has on Indigenous people and it is imperative that we continue to offer this worthwhile support group.”
Hospice Northwest offers a special thanks to Global Philanthropic Canada for their assistance in helping us develop our fundraising program so that we can continue to fund grief workshops like Gashkendamide’e. By enhancing our fundraising program, Hospice Northwest will be able to continue to offer our services at no cost to those in our community who need it most.
Global Philanthropic is a national full-service fundraising consultancy. They work with charities across the country to help build their capacity to fulfill their missions by raising funds which make a tremendous impact on their world. They believe in the power of people coming together in common cause to support the charities which are the backbone of the community.
Giving is so easy! Today, December 1st, is Giving Tuesday. Please go to www.hospicenorthwest.ca and with a couple of clicks on your computer, phone or tablet, please make your donation, knowing you are making a difference in the lives of the people around you. Miigwetch.
