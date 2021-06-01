Grief during COVID-19

BY JESSICA JAWORSKI
Some families never had a chance to say goodbye. Some were only able to see their relatives in the last moments of their lives, separated by gowns, masks and gloves, unable to provide the comfort of a personal touch. Others could only see their dying loved ones for the last time through a window. COVID-19 has had such a profound impact on grief and the way people are dying. Hospice Northwest recognizes that the grieving journey during the pandemic has made people experience profound loneliness and completely altered our grief experience.
For many of us, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on our lives. It has changed the way we do things - from the way we shop, how and where we work, who we see and how we interact with others. The majority of our social connections have been directly impacted and greatly changed.
One of the biggest challenges people have faced during the pandemic has been how we handle our emotions when someone we love has died. Grieving, a journey that is already very difficult, has become that much harder. Government restrictions, protocols, and processes that have been put in place to ensure our safety have made sharing our grief in traditional ways almost impossible.
According to our local Health Unit, Thunder Bay and District has had over 3,100 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19, numerous hospitalizations and individuals in the ICU due to the virus, and 63 local families directly impacted by the loss of a loved one due to COVID-19. We offer sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost a loved one as a result of COVID-19.
In recognition of the devastating impact the virus has had on grieving families, especially those who have lost a loved one during the pandemic, Hospice Northwest is hosting COVID-19 and Grief, a free virtual event via Zoom. Participation is open to anyone who has lost a loved one during the pandemic, either due to COVID-19 or from other causes. The purpose of the event is to discuss the direct impact of the pandemic on how people grieve the loss of a loved one.
Participants will hear presentations from local professionals in the field of grief and bereavement and will also have the opportunity to speak in small ‘break-out rooms’ of 5-6 people. Each small group discussion will be facilitated by a clinical professional and will offer a chance for open discussion and sharing of personal experiences in a private and confidential setting.
This virtual event will feature three guest speakers: Cherie Kok, Executive Director at Hospice Northwest, Dr. Katherine Kortes-Miller, Assistant Professor at the School of Social at Lakehead University and the Associate Director at the Centre for Education and Research on Aging and Health (CERAH), and Claudia Otto a trainer and facilitator of the Hearts and Hope Grief Support Program at Hospice Northwest.
Claudia Otto acknowledges that the grieving process itself is hard to work through, but now because of COVID-19, individuals are facing not only the loss of their loved one, but also a loss of social connection, a loss of ritual, a loss of routine and a loss of personal connection with supports and health care providers. “It is profound loneliness in the grief experience that has made grief that much harder to adjust to, due to all the pandemic restrictions” she says.
Dr. Katherine Kortes-Miller also acknowledges the difficulty of grief during the pandemic, stating that the act of saying goodbye begins while a person is dying, long before a funeral. “COVID-19 has rendered caring, grief and connecting with loved ones at the end of life even more challenging than usual.” She recognizes that “regulations around physical distances have limited the number of people who may be permitted to be in attendance at a funeral or other ritual and in some situations these gatherings have been prohibited entirely. These changes to usual practice and ritual at the end of life and after death have had a profound impact on grief and a wider social impact.”
COVID-19 and Grief will be hosted on Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM. For more information or to register contact Jessica Jaworski, Grief Program Coordinator at Hospice Northwest at Jessica@hospicenorthwest.ca or at 1 807 626 5570 ext. 5580.
