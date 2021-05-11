EDMONTON - Alberta’s justice minister says he was wrong to accuse Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government, Alberta’s Opposition N-D-P, and the media of rooting for COVID-19 to buckle his province’s health system.
Kaycee Madu, in a Twitter post, says he is sorry and believes all Canadians want the pandemic to end.
The remarks come a day after Madu’s spokesman told reporters Madu was standing by his earlier comments and he would not apologize.
Trudeau said his government is doing everything it can to end the pandemic and that Canadians don’t want political finger-pointing right now.
Premier Jason Kenney was also asked about Madu’s comments but said he hadn’t seen them.
Kenney has often in the past accused Trudeau’s government of mismanaging COVID relief with a slow vaccine rollout, but recently has stressed no one should point fingers of blame.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2021.
