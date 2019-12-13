Canadian Blood Services says tissue programs are prepared to respond to requests for extra skin to treat victims of a volcanic eruption in New Zealand.
International tissue banks are sending skin to graft onto patients who were burned in Monday's eruption on White Island, which killed 16 people.
A spokesman for Hema-Quebec, which manages the province's tissue supply, says the organizaton has told New Zealand officials that it could provide additional grafts if needed.
Laurent-Paul Menard says the tissue bank is able to send 25,000 square centimetres of skin, amounting to a quarter of its supply.
New Zealand medical officials have estimated needing an extra 1.2 million square centimetres of skin for grafts. A chief medical officer said Friday 15 people remained in burn units.
According to Canadian Blood Services, nearly 2,800 skin grafts collected from deceased donors were distributed for transplant in 2017.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2019.
