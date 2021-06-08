BOSTON (AP) — In a story published June 5, 2021, The Associated Press cited a Medline release to report that following its acquisition by a consortium of private-equity firms, the medical supply and equipment company would continue to be led by the family of Medline CEO Charlie Mills. The story should have made clear that Medline will continue to be run by the extended Mills family.
