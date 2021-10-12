CHANGING THE CONVERSATION
BY DR. JENNIFER SULLIVAN
Despite being one of the most common childhood disorders, inaccurate beliefs, myths, and misinformation about ADHD abound. Such misunderstandings and fallacies only serve to perpetuate the stigma and shame often associated with ADHD. October is ADHD Awareness Month— the perfect time to dispel some common myths about ADHD and set the record straight.
Myth #1: ADHD isn’t a real disorder.
ADHD is a chronic and pervasive brain-based disorder supported by more than 100,000 scientific studies over many decades. Research using various techniques such as neuroimaging has provided clear evidence of brain differences in those with ADHD. Research has also determined a strong genetic basis for ADHD. Moreover, as noted by the Centre for ADHD Awareness (CADDAC), ADHD is recognized as a real medical disorder by all major medical associations and government health agencies in Canada.
Myth # 2: ADHD is a modern phenomenon.
One of the first written descriptions of ADHD appears to be the story of Fidgety Phil by German psychiatrist Dr. Heinrich Hoffmann, published in a whimsical children’s book in 1846. Fidgety Phil tells the story of a young boy who is restless, fidgety, and impulsive, much to his parent’s dismay. This story from the 19th century is notable as the behaviours are strikingly similar to ADHD as we know it today.
In their review of medical reports and textbooks prior to the 20th century, Jose Marinez-Badia and Jose Martinez-Raga identified several documents published between 1775 and 1902 that described “symptoms of inattention or hyperactivity” that resemble today’s conceptualization of ADHD. Although ADHD may have had several different names in the past (for example, Minimal Brain Dysfunction, Hyperkinetic Reaction of Childhood), it is by no means a modern invention.
Myth #3: ADHD is primarily an attentional disorder.
The symptoms of ADHD go far beyond attention problems. ADHD is now considered a disorder of executive functions by experts such as Dr. Russell Barkley and Dr. Thomas Brown.
Dr. Brown, professor of psychiatry at the Yale University School of Medicine, describes executive functions as “the cognitive management system of the brain.” Executive function is responsible for many skills, including paying attention, organizing, planning, prioritizing; starting and completing tasks, regulating emotions; and self-monitoring.
Myth #4: ADHD only affects boys.
Although girls do experience ADHD, boys are typically diagnosed earlier and at a rate 2 to 3 times higher than girls. Girls are more likely to present with inattentiveness than hyperactivity. Therefore, their symptoms are less noticeable and may go undetected.
Myth #5: Those with ADHD have problems focusing regardless of the activity.
ADHD involves difficulties with regulating attention. In other words, an individual with ADHD may have trouble focusing in some situations (usually when tasks are perceived to be boring, tedious, or repetitive) while showing excellent focus in other situations (usually when tasks are unusual, interesting, or rewarding).
Myth #6: Everyone has ADHD to some extent.
Although many people indeed feel overwhelmed, scattered, forgetful, or distracted from time to time (typically due to excessive stress), that doesn’t mean they have ADHD. The symptoms of ADHD exist along a continuum. Individuals with ADHD experience more symptoms, more frequently, and are more impaired by their symptoms than individuals who do not have ADHD.
Want to do more myth-busting? Check out these websites for credible, scientifically-backed information about ADHD: understood.org, additudemag.com, caddac.ca, caddra.ca, chadd.org, totallyadd.com, and adhawarenessmonth.org.
