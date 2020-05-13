TORONTO - A new emergency order allows the Ontario government the control the management of long-term care homes hardest hit by COVID-19.
Premier Doug Ford says the move will help ensure the spread of the virus in care homes is contained.
The order allows the province to step in if a facility has a high number of infections or deaths, or if it's facing a staffing shortage.
The province says the appointed manager could be any person, including a corporation or hospital.
Last week, the government asked facilities with outbreaks to come up with a plan to stabilize the virus's spread within their walls.
More than 1,200 long-term care residents have died of COVID-19 in the province, and 180 homes have outbreaks of the virus.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2020.
