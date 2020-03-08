TORONTO - Provincial and local health officials announced four new cases of the novel coronavirus in the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday, bringing the total in Ontario to 32.
All four of the new patients had recently travelled outside of the country.
The Ministry of Health says the first case involves a woman in her 40s who had returned from a trip to Colorado on March 2.
Two more cases were announced later in the day — a woman in her 60s who returned from France on March 2 and went to hospital on March 7, and a man in his 60s who was in Washington, D.C., until March 3.
Peel Public Health announced a fourth case late Sunday night — a man in his 50s who recently returned from travel in Germany and was treated at Brampton Civic Hospital.
All four of the patients have been released into self-isolation.
The ministry says COVID-19 is still not circulating locally, but officials are actively working to prepare for potential local spread of the illness.
Four of the people previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have since been cleared of the virus.
Williams is set to provide an update about the coronavirus situation on Monday afternoon.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2020.
