The union representing Ontario correctional workers says guards refused to work their shift at an Ottawa jail Tuesday over the lack of screening for COVID-19 symptoms among those going inside.
The Ontario Public Service Employees Union says the entire morning shift of correctional workers at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre refused to enter the institution.
Ryan Graham with says the union has been pushing the Ministry of the Solicitor General to implement screening measures for signs of COVID-19 for anyone going into the province's jails.
Graham says the measures are needed soon in order to protect both guards and inmates from the novel coronavirus getting inside.
He says managers performed guards' duties until the correctional workers returned to work Tuesday afternoon.
The ministry says it takes every possible step to ensure a safe workplace for employees.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2020.
