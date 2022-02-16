OTTAWA - Police renewed warnings to downtown Ottawa protesters to get out of the parliamentary precinct Wednesday, this time with the federal Emergencies Act in their arsenal.
Officers walked along Wellington Street handing out notices to protesters encamped there, telling them they "must leave the area now."
It's not the first time police have issued such a warning, but it is the first time since the federal government invoked legislation that gives police new powers to take the situation in hand.
The bulletin says anyone blocking streets or helping others to block streets is breaking the law and could be arrested. It also warned the Emergencies Act gives police the power to seize vehicles that are part of the demonstration and ban people from travelling within a certain area.
"This means that anyone coming to Ottawa for the purpose of joining the ongoing demonstration is breaking the law," the notice states.
Members of the blockade that has kept the capital at a standstill for nearly three full weeks have called the invocation of the Emergencies Act a scare tactic.
Trucks, RVs and other vehicles with Canadian flags or banners with the word "freedom'' in giant letters along their front grilles remain on Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill, with drivers saying they will stay put until all COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions are lifted.
Jason McDonald, who manages the stage at the demonstration outside Parliament, is among the protesters who say they have consulted lawyers on what to do if the police move in to arrest them.
The business owner and demonstrator said the Emergencies Act “doesn’t bother us” and questioned whether the police would move in.
While the protest continued unabated outside Parliament Hill Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked inside of the West Block whether force would be needed to rid downtown of the demonstrators.
Trudeau said that is not his decision to make, but the Emergencies Act and additional police resources would "make sure that laws are enforced in a proportional way, in an approach that will be decided by the police of jurisdiction."
Blockades are not allowed on Parliament Hill and surrounding streets, official residences, war monuments, airports, harbours, border crossings, piers, lighthouses, canals, interprovincial and international bridges, hospitals and COVID-19 vaccine clinics, trade corridors and infrastructure needed for the supply of utilities including power generation and transmission.
Trudeau invoked the act on Monday for the first time in Canadian history, with details of the regulations contained in cabinet orders published Tuesday night.
The Children's Aid Society of Ottawa urged parents demonstrating downtown to make arrangements for the care of their children should they become unable to care for their kids after potential police action.
Under the act, bringing children to the antigovernment blockades, participating in the protests directly or bringing aid such as food or fuel to those involved could result in a fine of up to $5,000 or five years in prison.
Ottawa police warned several times over the last few days of the 100 or so children living in the trucks parked outside of Parliament Hill. They called in the Children's Aid Society to check on them, but also explained the kids are a complicating factor when it comes to planning a potential operation.
The society says if parents and children are separated following police efforts to end the demonstration, it will work to reunite families as quickly as possible.
The cabinet orders are now in effect but must all be confirmed by motions to be put to both the House of Commons and the Senate for a vote.
The government could take until next week to table the motion invoking the act itself, but has only until Thursday to do so for the motions on the specific powers being enacted, which will remain in place for 30 days unless the government revokes them sooner.
Conservatives have expressed frustration about the lack of the information they have been offered by the government, but NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh signalled his party will support the motion, calling the situation a crisis.
Tory House leader John Brassard said it felt like his back was up against a wall because of the lack of communication between the government and opposition parties.
"Even when the bombs were dropping over Britain, Winston Churchill showed respect for democracy by showing up in the house of parliament so I'm profoundly disappointed in that," Brassard said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2022.
— With files from Marie Woolf
