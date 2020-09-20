MONTREAL - Quebec is imposing tighter restrictions on public and private indoor gatherings in Montreal and Quebec City, among other parts of the province, after a recent increase in COVID-19 cases.
Health Minister Christian Dube says the government is moving Montreal, Quebec City and some of its surrounding areas, and the Chaudiere-Appalaches region to the orange "moderate alert" level.
That is the second-highest level under the province's four-tiered, colour-coded COVID-19 risk assessment system, which measures the risk posed by COVID-19 in specific geographic areas.
In orange zones, bars and restaurants will need to stop selling alcohol at 11 p.m. and close by midnight, while a maximum of six patrons will be allowed to sit at the same table, down from 10.
Indoor private gatherings in orange zone areas also will be capped at a maximum of six people, down from 10.
Some indoor public gatherings — such as religious services, weddings or event halls — will be capped at a maximum of 50 people across the entire province and at 25 people in orange zones, down from 250.
The changes, which come into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday, were announced just hours after Quebec reported 462 new cases of COVID-19, hitting a months-long high for the second day in a row.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2020.
