TORONTO - Two groups representing Ontario nurses are raising concerns about their regulatory body's decision to expand the scope of practice for registered practical nurses in the province.
The Registered Nurses Association of Ontario and the Ontario Nurses Association are now calling on the provincial government to delay the change until after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The College of Nurses of Ontario (CNO) made a shocking and stunning decision approving a regulation change for the Registered Practical Nurse (RPN) scope of practice ... that will seriously jeopardize the safety of the public," the two groups said in a statement.
The change, the groups said, disregards the difference in educational requirements for the two different types of nursing practices and allows registered practical nurses to carry out duties currently reserved for registered nurses.
The groups have launched a petition asking the provincial government to halt the move for now. The health and long-term care ministries did not immediately provide comment.
The College of Nurses also did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Meanwhile, the Registered Practical Nurses Association of Ontario said it believes its members, if they have the appropriate knowledge, should be allowed to work within the expanded scope of practice.
It said registered practical nurses already perform procedures such as wound care and starting an IV when given an order, and should be allowed to initiate them as well — just as registered nurses can.
The Registered Nurses Association of Ontario says registered practical nurses are "most appropriately suited to patients with less complex needs, and patients with stable and predictable conditions."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2020.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
