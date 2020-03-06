TORONTO - Provincial and regional public health officials say the number of cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario has risen to 26.
That's a jump of four COVID-19 diagnoses since the last official update on Thursday morning.
Two of the cases are in Toronto, including a man who recently returned to the city from Las Vegas and someone who had recently travelled to Iran.
And in Peel Region, a couple who had been on a cruise in San Francisco was diagnosed after returning home to Mississauga, Ont.
Peel Public Health is asking passengers in rows 18-22 on West Jet flight 1199 on Feb. 28 to self-isolate.
But health officials are urging calm, saying the risk of the virus to the general population remains low.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2020.
